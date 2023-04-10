Home World Taiwan, Beijing simulates attack and accuses: “US ship illegally entered the China Sea”
Tension between China and the US during Beijing’s war exercises around the island. China‘s People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said it organized naval and air forces to “track and monitor” the USS Milius destroyer when it “illegally entered waters near China‘s Meiji Barrier Reef.” in the Nansha (disputed islands also known as Spratly, ed), in the South China Sea” The US Seventh Fleet had previously said that “the destroyer USS Milius has asserted the rights and freedoms of navigation in the South China Sea near the islands Spratly, in accordance with international law”.

Invasion Evidence: Chinese Ships and Planes Surround Taiwan

by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it detected 11 Chinese warships and 59 aircraft around the island on the third day of Beijing’s war exercises. The exercises follow President Tsai Ing-wen’s delicate diplomatic mission to ask for more support from the US. A trip that Beijing did not like at all.

Taiwan, 11 warships and 70 planes around the island: China simulates targeted bombing

China has said its fighter jets equipped “with real weapons” have conducted “simulated attacks” near Taiwan as part of operations that, also engaging the aircraft carrier Shandong, tested “a blockade around the island”. Multiple H-6K fighters, “carrying live ammunition, carried out multiple waves of simulated attacks on key targets in Taiwan,” the Eastern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement, adding that the aircraft carrier Shandong “has participated in today’s exercises.”

