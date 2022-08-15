Listen to the audio version of the article

China announced more military exercises around Taiwan as the island’s president met with members of a new US Congressional delegation.

The visit – led by Senator Ed Markey – “flagrantly violates the ‘One China‘ principle and the three joint Sino-American communiques, as well as China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, sending the wrong signal to the separatist forces of independence of Taiwan and exposing the true face of the United States as a disruptor and destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This was stated in a note by the spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry Wu Qian, for whom Taiwan is “from China and no foreign interference is allowed”.

“We warn the United States and the authorities of the Progressive Democratic Party (in power in Taipei, ed) that using Taiwan to control China” is an attempt “doomed to failure”, just as “relying on the United States to seek independence is doomed to fail, ”adds Wu.

The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army “has organized joint and multi-service combat readiness patrols and real combat exercises in the sea and in the airspace around the island of Taiwan.” Any attempt or act that “goes against the trend of history, goes against the will of the entire Chinese people and hinders the process of reunification of China and will inevitably end in failure.” The People’s Liberation Army, concludes the spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, “has continued to train and prepare for war, to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity and to forcefully destroy any form of separatism of Taiwan’s independence. and attempts at foreign interference ».

China will take “firm and powerful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity” in response to the mission to Taipei of the US congressional delegation led by Democrat Ed Markey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee’s Asia-Pacific group American, 12 days after the one made by the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. This is the comment of Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, for which “some politicians in the US are in unison with the separatist forces of Taiwan’s independence, trying to challenge the principle of ‘One China‘, but are doomed to failure “. Beijing once again urges the United States to respect its commitments and to manage “matters relating to Taiwan in a prudent and correct manner”, avoiding “wrong paths that falsify, empty and distort the principle of One China” and to undermine “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait ”.