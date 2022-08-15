Home World Taiwan: China patrol area with 22 aircraft and 6 ships
Taiwan: China patrol area with 22 aircraft and 6 ships

Patrolling and trespassing into maritime space by the Chinese armed forces, coinciding with the arrival in Taiwan of the delegation from the US Congress. Twenty-two planes and six military ships were deployed by the Chinese around the island. The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense has denounced the violation in at least ten episodes by Chinese fighters of the midline of the Strait of Formosa, an unofficial border but tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing. The island’s military forces monitored the situation with naval air patrols and ground missile systems, the ministry said.

