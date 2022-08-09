Listen to the audio version of the article

China is using air and sea drills around Taiwan to prepare for the island invasion and to change the status quo in the Asia-Pacific region. This is what Taipei Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, according to which “China used the exercises and its military manual to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan”. Speaking at a press conference, Wu added that “Beijing’s real intention is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the entire Asia-Pacific region.”

Wu: Thanks to Western allies

Wu condemned Beijing for extending its military exercises around the island, accusing it of trying to control the Taiwan Strait and the waters in the wider Asia-Pacific region. “You are conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber attacks, a campaign of disinformation and economic coercion to undermine public morale in Taiwan,” she continued.

The minister then wanted to thank the Western allies, including the United States after Pelosi’s visit, for resisting pressure from China. “It was a clear message to the world that democracy will not bow to the intimidation of authoritarianism,” he said.

Beijing ahead with “war games”

Beijing’s armed forces, the People’s Liberation Army, announced that military exercises around the island of Taiwan will continue today. Through the social network Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, the army has made it known that it continues “to carry out joint practices in the air and sea space around the island of Taiwan”. The maneuvers conducted by Beijing have been described by Taiwan as “irresponsible”.

China launched its biggest war games ever around Taiwan last week in August 4-7, following the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the highest U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years, mobilizing planes, ships, artillery and ballistic missiles that first flew over the rebel province, according to the Beijing reading. And she announced her willingness to continue with the exercises to keep the pressure high. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion and, as a result, has strengthened its defense capabilities with American support.