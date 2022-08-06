Home World Taiwan, China simulated attacks on the island
World

The world sees another war that is no longer impossible on the horizon, in addition to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

China simulated attacks on Taiwan on the third day of full-scale military exercises around the island. This is what the Taipei Defense Ministry affirms, stating that several People’s Liberation Army fighters and ships were detected today “around the Strait”, with some “crossing the midline” in an action of “possible attack simulated “. The armed forces of the Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan, have used, a statement reads, “alert transmissions, aircraft, military patrol vessels and ground missile systems in response to this situation”.

