The US Navy said its guided missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a mission on navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea, near the Spratly Islands, claimed by Beijing. The announcement came as China‘s military engaged in the latest of three days of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan in response to last week’s meeting in Los Angeles between Taipei President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the American House Kevin McCarthy. The US Navy said “the destroyer’s operation complies with international law”.

For its part, China has reported that its fighter jets equipped “with real weapons” have conducted “simulated attacks” near Taiwan as part of operations which, also engaging the Shandong aircraft carrier, have tested “a blockade around the island ”. Multiple H-6K fighters, “carrying live ammunition, carried out multiple waves of simulated attacks on important targets in Taiwan,” the Eastern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement, specifying that the aircraft carrier Shandong “has participated in today’s exercises.