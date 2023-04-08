The Chinese military says it has launched exercises around Taiwan in a new act of retaliation for a meeting between Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Island Speaker Tsai Ing-wen. The People’s Liberation Army said today the exercises were a warning to Taiwanese who want to make the island of Taiwan’s de facto independence permanent.

Nine warships and 71 aircraft were detected near Taiwan, parts of which crossed the midline of the strait that separates the island from the mainland, the island’s defense ministry said. The planes included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11 and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters, he said. “This is a serious warning against collusion and provocation between the separatist forces of ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces,” read a statement from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The “Joint Sword” exercises are “a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The Taiwanese military said missile defense systems had been activated and air and sea patrols sent to track the Chinese plane. “We condemn such an irrational act which has jeopardized regional security and stability,” read a statement from the defense ministry. “We will never give way to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities in any form and will definitely take resolute measures to defeat any foreign interference,” said a spokesman for the government’s Taiwan affairs office, Zhu Fenglian, according to the official Xinhua news agency. “The complete reunification of our country must be achieved and can, without a doubt, be achieved,” Zhu said.