Title: Taiwan Conducts Air Defense Landing Exercise Amid Mounting CCP Military Pressure

Date: July 26, 2023

Taiwan, July 26, 2023 – In response to heightened military pressure from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Taiwan carried out its first air defense landing exercise at its main international airport on Wednesday as part of the ongoing “Han Kuang No. 39” military drill. The exercise aimed to simulate repelling an invading force and test Taiwan’s interagency coordination and emergency response capabilities.

With concerns escalating over potential Chinese aggression following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the Defense Ministry stated the exercise was crucial in preparing for a simulated Chinese invasion. The drill took place at Taiwan’s major Taoyuan International Airport and formed a significant part of the Han Kuang No. 39 exercise, which commenced on July 25 and will continue until July 29. The focus of the overall exercise is to enhance combat power preservation while strengthening maritime interception and escort capabilities.

Recognizing China‘s intention of using force to control Taiwan, the island nation has prioritized safeguarding its airports, both civilian and military, as potential targets. Similar to Russia’s failed attempt to seize Kiev’s Hostomel Airport early in its invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan conducted the air defense landing exercise to ensure their preparedness for any hostile invasion.

During the exercise at Taoyuan Airport, six helicopters, including Apache attack helicopters, and approximately 180 troops participated in repelling enemy forces attempting to seize control of the airport’s air traffic control facility. Soldiers were seen running down the runway, armed with rifles, combating enemy troops dropped by helicopters. The exercise concluded successfully after 30 minutes, with a soldier waving the Taiwanese flag on the jet bridge, symbolizing the defense of the airport.

To accommodate the exercise, airspace control measures temporarily restricted aircraft takeoffs and landings. Eight flights were rescheduled, with minimal impact on passengers, according to a spokesperson from Taoyuan International Airport.

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen hosted a separate drill in Taoyuan City, simulating physical and cyber attacks on oil refineries. Emphasizing Taiwan’s need to enhance resilience in emergencies, President Tsai advocated for the country’s modernization of its military and defense capabilities. Tsai has consistently pledged to defend Taiwan’s democracy and freedom should China launch an attack.

In addition to the air defense exercise, the military police conducted a “critical infrastructure defense exercise” at Taipei Main Station to prepare for potential fighting in the capital.

However, due to Typhoon Doksuri making landfall in the northern Philippines, part of the Han Kuang exercise had to be called off. The Central Meteorological Bureau in Taiwan warned that the storm’s outer bands were beginning to impact eastern Taiwan and would likely move towards Taiwan and mainland China in the coming days.

As a precautionary measure, China has raised its emergency response level from three to two, highlighting the potential serious impact the upcoming typhoon may have on various regions within China.

With military tensions rising in the East Asia region, Taiwan remains committed to ensuring its preparedness and ability to defend its democracy, independence, and freedom in the face of mounting threats.

