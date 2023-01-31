Home World Taiwan: Czech President-elect Pavel and Tsai Ing-wen have a phone call and step on Beijing’s political red line again? – BBC News Chinese
Taiwan: Czech President-elect Pavel and Tsai Ing-wen have a phone call and step on Beijing's political red line again?

Taiwan: Czech President-elect Pavel and Tsai Ing-wen have a phone call and step on Beijing's political red line again?

A military background, the 61-year-old retired general Pavel was the chairman of the NATO Military Commission and the Czech Chief of Staff.

Czech President-elect Petr Pavel held a teleconference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on the evening of January 30, and the two talked for 15 minutes.

Pavel, who was born in the military, just won the presidential election runoff on January 28 local time. He will take office in early March. The Czech Republic is currently a member of NATO and the European Union.

Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson Lin Yu-chan revealed to the media after the phone call that Pavel called Taiwan a reliable partner, supported Taiwan to maintain a vibrant democratic system, and was “free from authoritarian coercion”; Tsai Ing-wen, in addition to congratulating Pavel won the election, and said that Taiwan hopes to continue to promote bilateral partnerships under the leadership of the latter in the future. Tsai Ing-wen also mentioned on her social media account that both of them graduated from the University of London, hoping to draw closer the relationship between Taipei and Prague.

image source,Social media

The Czech Republic is an important window for China to promote the “Belt and Road” strategy in Europe. However, in the past few years, the confrontation between pro-China and China-skeptical factions in the Czech political arena has become more and more obvious. The interactions reflect differences in China policy across the country’s different parties.

