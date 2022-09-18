Home World Taiwan earthquake: 6.8-magnitude Taitung quake train derails, Hualien house collapses – BBC News
Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Administration reported that at 14:44 local time on September 18, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Taitung County, with a focal depth of 7 kilometers. kilometer. No casualties have been reported so far.

On the evening of September 17, an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale just occurred in Taitung County, with the epicenter located in Guanshan Township in the county.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency said that Dongli Station derailed 420 times due to the collapse of the platform, and a convenience store building collapsed in Hualien County, adjacent to Taitung.

image source,cna

image caption,

A 711 convenience store building in Hualien collapsed.

image source,cna

image caption,

Train 420 derailed at Dongli Station, Fuli Township, Hualien County.

The Central News Agency also quoted Chen Guochang, director of the Central Meteorological Administration’s Forecast Center, as saying that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred last night was a foreshock, and today’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake was the main shock.

