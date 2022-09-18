21 minutes ago

Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Administration reported that at 14:44 local time on September 18, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Taitung County, with a focal depth of 7 kilometers. kilometer. No casualties have been reported so far.

On the evening of September 17, an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale just occurred in Taitung County, with the epicenter located in Guanshan Township in the county.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency said that Dongli Station derailed 420 times due to the collapse of the platform, and a convenience store building collapsed in Hualien County, adjacent to Taitung.

image caption, A 711 convenience store building in Hualien collapsed.

image caption, Train 420 derailed at Dongli Station, Fuli Township, Hualien County.

The Central News Agency also quoted Chen Guochang, director of the Central Meteorological Administration's Forecast Center, as saying that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred last night was a foreshock, and today's 6.8-magnitude earthquake was the main shock.

Taitung County is located in the southeastern part of Taiwan and is the third largest county in Taiwan (after Hualien County and Nantou County). It is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the east, Pingtung County and Kaohsiung City to the south and west by the Central Mountain Range, and Hualien County to the north.

image source,Google

Taitung County has jurisdiction over 1 city (Taitung City), 2 towns (Chenggong Town, Guanshan Town), 13 townships (Beinan Township, Dawu Township, Taimali Township, Donghe Township, Changbin Township, Luye Township, Chishang Township) , Ludao Township, Yanping Township, Haiduan Township, Daren Township, Jinfeng Township, Lanyu Township are mountainous townships), there are 16 townships and cities, of which Ludao Township and Lanyu Township are outlying islands.