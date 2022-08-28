[The Epoch Times, August 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Yuan Shigang, Taiwan Taipei reported) Lin Xinwu, the suspect who committed the Tainan killing two policemen, had a criminal record of robbery and theft with a murder weapon, but he applied to be transferred to a foreign service prison for execution. He even killed the police after escaping while returning home to visit relatives. Minister of Justice Cai Qingxiang said that Du Congdian, the director of Mingde Foreign Service Prison, has been transferred from his current position to investigate the attribution of responsibility. Supervisory Commissioner Lin Guoming also applied for an automatic investigation, which will clarify doubts about the selection mechanism of foreign service supervisors.

The Ministry of Justice said on the 25th that it will revise the “Regulations on Foreign Service Prisons” in the direction of “raising the selection threshold, strengthening in-supervisor assessment, clarifying selection conditions, and excluding major violent crimes.” Cai Qingxiang pointed out on the 26th that before the revision of the law is completed, as long as the prisoner is found to have escaped from now on, he should report to the prosecutor to issue a warrant according to law within 2 hours; He also transferred Du Congdian, the director of the Mingde Foreign Service Prison, from his current position, pending investigation.

As for the part of the Tainan District Prosecutor’s Office suspected of delaying the arrest of Lin Suspect, Cai Qingxiang said that he had instructed the High Prosecutor’s Office to find out, and asked for an accountability report. It is understood that after the prosecutor receives a case, he must initially clarify the case and exclude force majeure factors before reporting to the chief prosecutor to issue a wanted. Every link must be cautious and take a certain amount of time, so it is usually rare to issue a wanted within a week; however, According to the “Criminal Procedure Law”, the police may arrest the escaped criminal under urgent circumstances.

Hon Hai founder Guo Taiming said in a Facebook post on the 26th that his father is also a criminal policeman, and he can understand the mood of the police family, so he donated 5 million yuan to the families of the two police officers who died on the line, hoping to help the family survive the economy. Difficulties. He also put forward three suggestions, including that the timing of police officers’ use of guns should be relaxed, the management of foreign service prisons should be tightened, and the execution of death sentences should be carried out.

Is the selection mechanism and the time limit for arresting missing?The supervisory committee applies for investigation

The Corrections Department of the Ministry of Justice pointed out that Lin Xian returned home for a visit at 2 pm on August 13, and was supposed to return to prison at 2 pm on the 15th, but he did not return within the time limit. Therefore, he immediately contacted his family to persuade him, and informed him of the location and location of his return home. The police station of the place of residence cooperated with the search, and also requested the local prosecutor’s office to investigate and search for him at the same time. About a week after Lin escaped, he killed two police officers with a knife on the morning of the 22nd.

The supervisory committee Lin Guoming questioned that Lin had committed two crimes of robbery with a murder weapon in 2019 and was sentenced to 7 years in April and 7 years in February respectively. All of them have felony convictions with concerns about endangering social security, but they can be selected to serve their sentences in the Mingde Foreign Service Prison. Is the Mingde Foreign Service Prison improper in the conditions and procedures of the selection review?

Lin Guoming also believes that when Mingde Foreign Service Superintendent found that Lin was overdue, he only notified the Fengshan Branch and Jiali Branch for assistance, but not other police agencies. Is it necessary to review the scope of the notification agency? After Lin Xian escaped, he was transferred to the prosecution for investigation. Regarding the remaining sentence, is there any delay in the time limit for the prosecution to issue the wanted? In addition, in the process of investigating the suspect, why did the photos of other suspects leak? All relevant doubts need to be further investigated and understood.

According to the current “Foreign Service Prison Regulations”, except for escaped criminals, drug offenders, sexual assault offenders, domestic violence offenders, and repeat offenders, those whose parole has been revoked due to a crime, and who have security measures to be executed, all prisoners with a sentence of less than 7 years and 7 years Inmates who have been sentenced for less than 15 years and have been sentenced to grade 3 or above, or sentenced to 15 years and sentenced to grade 2 or above, are eligible for selection as long as they have been sentenced for more than two months. ◇

