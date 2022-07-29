U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to visit Taiwan has triggered a crisis in the Taiwan Strait. Why does Pelosi insist on visiting Taiwan in this context? What kind of telephone talks will U.S. President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold today on Thursday? In this regard, I contacted Mr. Chen Yixin, a professor at the Institute of American Studies at Tamkang University in Taiwan, and others came to talk about his views.

Faguang:Hello Professor Chen, thank you very much for accepting the interview with Fa Guang! The top Republican on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. Congress confirmed on the 27th that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited a small group of congressmen, including him, to visit Taiwan. This is the first time a US politician has publicly confirmed Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Pelosi’s plan to visit Taiwan has pushed the tension in Taiwan to a new height. Some commentators call it the fourth Taiwan Strait crisis. Do you agree with this view?

Chen Yixin: There is currently a saying in Taiwan that it is called a Taiwan-like crisis, which means that it has not officially entered a crisis, but whether a crisis breaks out or not depends on the rationality of all parties involved. The United States is a system of separation of powers. Speaker of the Congress Pelosi wants to visit Taiwan. President Biden can persuade her through various channels, but she cannot stop her. Not only can it not be stopped, but she must also ensure her safety during her visit. Therefore, the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, which was originally refueling in Singapore, has left Singapore and is heading for the Taiwan Strait. It will arrive near the Taiwan Strait in two days. Although the U.S. Department of Defense has reservations; however, since the president cannot stop Pelosi, the military has to cooperate with the protection work. The Reagan is cooperative, and the F 35 fighter jets that will take off from Okinawa will also cooperate.

Faguang:We have noticed that although US President Biden did not express it clearly, he took the point of view of the US military and said that he does not seem to support Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Divergence on Taiwan? What could be the reason for Biden’s opposition to Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Chen Yixin:The United States is a system of separation of powers, and Biden cannot publicly express his opposition. However, the opposition through the military is actually his own opposition, because he is the commander-in-chief of the three armed forces; in fact, we do not know whether the military really opposed it. Maybe in private.

Faguang:Why did Biden oppose Pelosi’s trip?

Chen Yixin:It wasn’t him who objected, it was Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of StaffChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) has a different opinion. He believes that it is not worthwhile to provoke conflict between the United States and China because of the tension between the United States and China. A sea and air agreement to avoid collisions was signed, but the same agreement was not signed in the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Therefore, they are worried that they will misfire and turn the original competitive relationship into a conflicting relationship. So, that’s why they oppose Pelosi’s trip. In fact, the speaker of the US Congress has already made a compromise. In April, he postponed his visit under the pretext of contracting the epidemic. However, this time, Pelosi seems to have made a decision and invited members of the foreign affairs committee to go with him, which seems to be a foregone conclusion. Because this time Pelosi may feel that he can no longer delay, because regardless of whether Pelosi himself can continue to be elected in the mid-term elections this November, the Democratic Party is likely to lose the majority in the House of Representatives, and Pelosi may have to resign as speaker. , Therefore, this time is likely to be Pelosi’s last chance to visit Taiwan as Speaker. Although she can also visit Taiwan after resigning as Speaker, it is completely different in terms of meaning and value.

Faguang:In fact, this is not the first time the US Speaker of Congress has visited Taiwan. There have been precedents in history. What is the difference between the backgrounds of these two visits?

Chen Yixin:Yes, in 1997, then-US Speaker Newt Gingrich also visited Taiwan at the invitation of Lee Teng-hui, of course; China thinks he is powerful today and can raise his opposition in a high-profile manner, but Beijing seems to have misjudged U.S. Because if the U.S. backs down under China‘s opposition this time, who else would America’s allies in Asia believe in the U.S.? Biden himself has made it clear at least three times in public that he will send troops to protect Taiwan. If today he cannot insist on even a speaker visit, what is the prestige of the United States?

Faguang: US President Biden will hold a telephone meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. It is believed that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will be the focus of the talks between the two sides. What do you think are the starting points and expectations of the two sides?

Chen Yixin:I think Biden will explain to Xi Jinping the political system of the separation of powers in the United States, explaining that as president he has no right to block the visit of the speaker, which is completely different from the operation of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Biden is not only unable to stop, but also obliged to keep Pelosi safe. He will explain to Xi Jinping that he has tried his best and tried to persuade Pelosi through various channels, but he has not been able to stop Pelosi, so the US government has to respect her choice and maintain her safety. Let Xi Jinping retreat in spite of difficulties. In fact, I think mainland China has overreacted a bit this time. She threatened to use force if she just visited, so if Taiwan declares independence, will Beijing use nuclear weapons? In fact, mainland China is a bit too high-profile this time, and it is beyond its own power!

Many thanks to Mr. Chen Yixin, professor of American Institute of Tamkang University, Taiwan for accepting the interview with Fa Guang!