Home World Taiwan just reported: 38,980 new confirmed cases of new crown, 34 new deaths
World

Taiwan just reported: 38,980 new confirmed cases of new crown, 34 new deaths

by admin
Taiwan just reported: 38,980 new confirmed cases of new crown, 34 new deaths

See also  Guangdong added 48 new local confirmed cases of new crowns Official request to find out the transmission chain as soon as possible_Shenzhen added 19 local cases_Dongguan Dalang added 9 local confirmed cases_Guangdong added 30 local confirmed cases

See also  China's Show of Force to Intimidate Taiwan - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Elections 2022, the world looks to Italy. This...

The CCP’s stance on Ukraine has taken a...

Ukraine, latest news. Russian kamikaze drones hit the...

In the electoral rallies, the slogans of the...

ڸɴهر يفʹѷ–

Russian media: Putin signs decree exempting student mobilization

Italian parliamentary elections focus on three major issues...

The number of new crown cases in Europe...

The decorative lighting of many landmark buildings in...

The CCP’s stance on Ukraine has taken a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy