Global Current Affairs

49nWbivio1x article Russian Foreign Minister: Representatives of EU and NATO countries proposed to meet, but they “lost contact” after I agreed world.huanqiu.com

49nWajvF34C article Zakharova commented on the “lost contact” after the EU representative proposed to meet with Russia: she was instructed by the United States to hide world.huanqiu.com

49nW6OHOR8z article U.S. media: Chicago reappears ‘bloody weekend’ with multiple shootings in one day world.huanqiu.com

49nWYT6zvnX article How far is the Fujian ship from being listed?Military experts: will be handed over to the ranks after mooring and sea trials mil.huanqiu.com

49nVnPcoWvf article Conquer with the sword!Recruits’ enlistment ceremony is full of sense mil.huanqiu.com

49mGw8jETzY article US media: Sino-Japanese economic and trade relations remain strong oversea.huanqiu.com

49nWlTJU7uu article Central Meteorological Observatory: “Aolu” has reached super typhoon level, there will be wind and rain in the South China Sea china.huanqiu.com

49nWOVUBtQg article “Over 40,000 cases were filed, and more than 66,000 criminal suspects were arrested” to crack down on pension fraud china.huanqiu.com

49nW3InonsF article No repentance!Man jailed for drunk driving 5 years ago society.huanqiu.com

49nVvcfcFtq article The value involved in the case is nearly 200 million yuan!Longyan police cracked a case involving illegal operation of digital renminbi society.huanqiu.com

49mBJlq7afq article Editorial: The stability of the Sino-Indian border goes further, does India suffer? opinion.huanqiu.com