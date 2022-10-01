Global Current Affairs

49sWfkJddOV article Russian media: <a data-ail="556120" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>, India and Brazil abstained from the U.S. Security Council draft resolution vetoed by Russia <a data-ail="556120" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49sWcPbp4l9 article Ukrainian state nuclear power company says general manager of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant detained by Russia <a data-ail="556120" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49sWQtASXwT article Foreign media: Nicaragua announces severing of diplomatic ties with the Netherlands, accusing the latter of ‘interventionism and neocolonialism’ <a data-ail="556120" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49sUx4El14a article The pilot who drives the J-20 to escort the heroic martyrs has him! mil.huanqiu.com

49sMiKAM4Ju article Color super clear!Relive the precious pictures of the 15 National Day military parades mil.huanqiu.com

49rFkfOvbqk article Indian media: India’s new chief of defense staff is an “expert on <a data-ail="556120" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> affairs” oversea.huanqiu.com

49sXGRWGKfq article Shanxi Taiyuan added 5 local confirmed cases and 3 positive infections, the trajectory announced <a data-ail="556120" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49sWvrQ7UyA article On the first day of the National Day holiday, the national highways and waterways are expected to send 31.75 million passengers <a data-ail="556120" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49sSX24KvB9 article The car caught fire, passersby rushed to put out the fire society.huanqiu.com

49sRuunwhf3 article Photographer captures the whole process of fish eating lotus society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com