Global Current Affairs

49vCYObjJGB article Poland, Germany fail to agree on WWII reparations <a data-ail="559168" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49vCNFvKyzT article Russian media: Japan declares a Russian consul “persona non grata”, the Russian ambassador to Japan protests <a data-ail="559168" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49vCE8yBkSi article <a data-ail="559168" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Table Tennis Championships Team Competition: Chinese Women’s Team 3-0 over Malaysia to advance to the knockout round <a data-ail="559168" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49v3w253Xhf article Don’t drool!Officers and Soldiers’ National Day Dinner Delicious Delicacy Appears mil.huanqiu.com

49v2pEf5BUc article The scene: the joint patrol of the Chinese and Russian navies in the Pacific waters, the two navy sailors communicated in Chinese and Russian mil.huanqiu.com

49rFkfOvbqk article Indian media: India’s new chief of defense staff is an “expert on <a data-ail="559168" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> affairs” oversea.huanqiu.com

49vBThfpwkH article 5 new local confirmed cases and 5 asymptomatic infections in Taiyuan, Shanxi announced the activity trajectory <a data-ail="559168" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49vBQybinyG article From 19:00 on October 4, Xi’an added 3 high-risk areas and 4 medium-risk areas <a data-ail="559168" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49v68Fkeb8V article “Elderly care project” leads to a major case of 300 million yuan!Beware of these old tricks society.huanqiu.com

49v0tVOYqch article Drunk man arrested for beating staff on train society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com