[The Epoch Times, February 06, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chen Xiuyuan, Keelung, Taiwan) The Taiwan Lantern Festival returns to Taipei after 23 years. , On the evening of February 5, President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the turning on of the lights. Keelung Mayor Xie Guoliang attended the grand event and enjoyed the dazzling main light show amidst beautiful music. .

On the evening of the Lantern Festival, President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Chen Chien-jen, and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an touched the Future Light Station and officially lit the 22-meter-high main light “Jade Rabbit Brilliant Colors”. Using digital dynamic images combined with light and shadow technology, the colorful sound and light Slowly rotating in special effects, showing the enthusiasm and vitality of Taiwan, attracting people to take pictures with their mobile phones or cameras, and exclaimed again and again.

The 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival “Light Source Taipei” will be held for 15 days from February 5th to February 19th in the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, East District Commercial District, Beishi Fuqian Plaza and Xinyi Commercial District. Four exhibition areas of “Light”, “Source”, “Central” and “Future” are planned, and more than 300 lighting works will be exhibited, connecting 12 administrative lighting areas in series, blending wonderfully with the urban landscape. For more information, please refer to the official website of the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival https://tw-light.taipei/. ◇

Editor in charge: Li Yue