Home World Taiwan loses an ally. China establishes diplomatic relations with Honduras which has broken ties with Taipei
China has announced that it has established diplomatic relations with theHondurasafter the South American country had formalized the interruption of relations with Taiwan. The announcement with a tweet by Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – For Beijing it is a victory that takes away a former ally from Taiwan and which is now recognized by only 13 states in the world. Taipei accuses China of using intimidation and coercion methods and suppressing Taiwan’s international space for a long time, unilaterally endangering regional peace and stability.

