Hong Kong Causeway Bay bookstore bookseller Lin Rongji has moved to Taipei. Whether Hong Kong people like him in Taiwan can enjoy the right to participate in parades and accept media interviews, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council has not made it clear after the document error planting incident.

The Taiwan Immigration Agency recently announced the list of “Nine Do’s” for people from Hong Kong and Macau. They were accused of depriving freedom of assembly and speech. The document was removed within a day of going online. The MAC’s latest reply said it was “wrongly planted”. Chilling effect. Many people in Taiwan and Hong Kong expressed concerns about BBC Chinese, and some said they would consider leaving Taiwan.

“I saw that document was very shocking, like a white terror. He didn’t arrest you directly, but he felt invisible pressure,” A-Qian, a 21-year-old Hong Kong student in Taiwan, told BBC Chinese. “It reminds me of the atmosphere in Hong Kong when the “National Security Law” was implemented. Everyone felt in danger and lost their freedom.”

He participated in the anti-revision movement in Hong Kong in 2019, and went to Taipei to study in university in 2021. He said that he yearns for freedom in Taiwan and has always planned to live in Taiwan after graduation. However, as Taiwan tightens the naturalization threshold, he feels that the policy is becoming less and less friendly to Hong Kong people. a straw.

“I’ve thought a lot these past two days. If you lose your freedom, staying in Taiwan is meaningless. It’s better to go somewhere else. I had dinner with a group of Hong Kong friends, and everyone thought the same. Even those who usually don’t care about politics think this time is too much.” Outrageous. If there were those regulations, I would have problems doing interviews with you now—I can do interviews in Hong Kong, but not in Taiwan.”

