January 5, 2023 at 3:42 am

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Hong Kong Causeway Bay bookstore bookseller Lin Rongji has moved to Taipei. Whether Hong Kong people like him in Taiwan can enjoy the right to participate in parades and accept media interviews, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council has not made it clear after the document error planting incident.

The Taiwan Immigration Agency recently announced the list of “Nine Do’s” for people from Hong Kong and Macau. They were accused of depriving freedom of assembly and speech. The document was removed within a day of going online. The MAC’s latest reply said it was “wrongly planted”. Chilling effect. Many people in Taiwan and Hong Kong expressed concerns about BBC Chinese, and some said they would consider leaving Taiwan.

“I saw that document was very shocking, like a white terror. He didn’t arrest you directly, but he felt invisible pressure,” A-Qian, a 21-year-old Hong Kong student in Taiwan, told BBC Chinese. “It reminds me of the atmosphere in Hong Kong when the “National Security Law” was implemented. Everyone felt in danger and lost their freedom.”

He participated in the anti-revision movement in Hong Kong in 2019, and went to Taipei to study in university in 2021. He said that he yearns for freedom in Taiwan and has always planned to live in Taiwan after graduation. However, as Taiwan tightens the naturalization threshold, he feels that the policy is becoming less and less friendly to Hong Kong people. a straw.

“I’ve thought a lot these past two days. If you lose your freedom, staying in Taiwan is meaningless. It’s better to go somewhere else. I had dinner with a group of Hong Kong friends, and everyone thought the same. Even those who usually don’t care about politics think this time is too much.” Outrageous. If there were those regulations, I would have problems doing interviews with you now—I can do interviews in Hong Kong, but not in Taiwan.”

“I believe it is not groundless”

On the morning of January 3, the website of the Taiwan Immigration Agency announced the "List of Activities that Hong Kong and Macau Residents Are Prohibited to Engage in," listing nine prohibited activities, including "participating in election campaigns," "parades," and "accepting media invitations."

The BBC Chinese reporter discovered the disappearance of the document that night. The MAC responded to the reporter’s inquiry and stated that the page had been removed. , this case is false planting”, emphasizing that no new prohibitions or restrictions have been proposed.

image captiontext, The list that has been taken down lists nine activities that Hong Kong and Macau residents are prohibited from engaging in. The MAC called this operation “wrong planting”.

The government’s explanations failed to convince A-Chin. He believed that the “pop-up and pop-in” by the authorities was to test the temperature of the water by throwing out the issue, and if the wind was not in the right direction, he would withdraw it. He believes that the ruling party will see a rebound in public opinion and will not forcefully push it in the short term, “but it is already terrible for them to have this idea.”

Ms. P, a Hong Kong resident who moved to Taiwan after 2020 and did not want to be named, also described that Taiwan’s policy “changes from time to time” (referring to things or attitudes that change quickly and makes people unpredictable). Although the document has been removed, it is still Worried that my rights and freedom in Taiwan will not be protected. She pointed out that Taiwan is famous for its democracy and freedom in Asia. The authorities’ actions this time are really disappointing, and they will consider leaving Taiwan in the long run.

Chen Fangyu, assistant professor of political science at Soochow University, told the BBC Chinese analysis that it is impossible to guess whether the government released the document accidentally or deliberately, but I believe it is not groundless. Obviously, the document exists internally, but officials are discussing it and have not yet finalized it.

Liao Yuanhao, an associate professor of the Department of Law at National Chengchi University, said that the authorities did not use the word “withdraw” after taking down the documents, but used “mistakenly planted”, which caused more doubts. “Misplanting means that it was supposed to be posted somewhere, but it was wrongly posted—where was it supposed to be posted? Is this announcement counted? Will there be another announcement in the future? I haven’t explained it clearly.”

He believes that the Immigration Agency’s “dishonorable” announcement has no legal basis and is quickly removed after media inquiries. This is a bad example of the rule of law. “Generally, the draft of the administrative order will be announced first. This time the document has such a serious impact, it is actually announced when it is announced, and it is removed when it is said to be removed. It seems that the decree can be wrongly posted at will, which will reduce the credibility of the government.”

The MAC refuses to confirm the parade and the right to be interviewed

In response to BBC Chinese on January 4, the MAC also pointed out that if Hong Kong and Macau residents come to Taiwan for a short-term stay, the relevant activities should be consistent with the permitted purpose and should abide by the existing laws and regulations of the Republic of China. The reporter asked the authorities if they could confirm whether people from Hong Kong and Macau have the right to participate in the parade and be interviewed by the media, regardless of whether they “stay” or “reside” in Taiwan. The MAC did not respond to this.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, In 2020, demonstrators held signs in Taipei demanding the release of 12 Hong Kong residents detained by the Chinese government. Hong Kong people in Taiwan are worried that they will not be able to participate in protests and demonstrations in Taiwan in the future, and their freedom will be damaged.

Sang Pu, chairman of the Taiwan Hong Kong Association and a current affairs commentator who was a lawyer, posted a post on social media criticizing the MAC for avoiding the question, "This is a Yes/No question." "If yes, did Ho Denise, Lam Wing Kei and other Hong Kong people violated the law in Taiwan before? Looking at democratic, free and sovereign countries, there are no similar regulations. If it is no, why does the government not make it clear once and for all?"

He said that if the authorities do not answer the above questions clearly, it will further damage the trust between Hong Kong people and the Taiwan government. “More than two years ago, when President Tsai Ing-wen opened the bookstore in Causeway Bay, Taiwan, he wrote with his own hand, ‘Free Taiwan supports the freedom of Hong Kong people’, which once brought tears to the eyes of many Hong Kong people. Today, ‘Free Taiwan supports the freedom of Hong Kong people’. Whether or not the ‘freedom’ is true has brought tears to the eyes of many Hong Kong people.”

Ah Chim, a Hong Kong student living in Taiwan, believes that the U-turn in Taiwan’s policies embarrasses Hong Kong people. During the anti-amendment movement, many Hong Kong protesters attended Tsai Ing-wen’s rally. “It is contradictory to say that Hong Kong people are not allowed to participate in Taiwan’s political activities.”

He said that after coming to Taiwan, he met some friends in the local political circles, went to observe the election campaigns of different camps, and made a petition to the Control Yuan in order to fight for the rights and interests of Hong Kong people. “Politics is defined very broadly. If it is said that it is a violation of regulations, there will be no channel to complain to the government in case something happens in the future. We will not even have a chance to speak out. It will be worse than black workers and black households.”

The “Hong Kong Frontier Town Youth”, an organization of Hong Kong people in Taiwan who have frequently launched rallies and parades since 2019, issued a statement stating that it has not been subject to any pressure or restrictions in the past under compliance with laws and regulations, and will continue to speak out on Hong Kong issues in the future.

Feng Zhaotian, secretary-general of the organization, told BBC Chinese that he is not worried about the damage to the freedom of Hong Kong people residing in Taiwan, but believes that the authorities should strengthen the explanation of relevant policies. “The source of our unease is the lack of transparency of the government. Many news cannot be confirmed, and the standards of different departments are different. If the entire policy and mechanism can be clearer, there will be much less worry.”

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Lin Rongji, the owner of Causeway Bay Bookstore, said, “I open a bookstore, which is also a rebellion.”

Scholars criticize overcorrection

After Hong Kong’s “National Security Law” came into effect in 2020, the Taiwan government believes that Hong Kong’s status has been fundamentally changed and endangered Taiwan’s security.

According to the law, the Taiwan authorities can restrict the activities of mainlanders in Taiwan in accordance with the “Regulations on People on Both Sides of the Taiwan Strait”. Mainland tourists coming to Taiwan for free travel are not allowed to engage in activities” with similar content.

image source,NurPhoto/GETTY IMAGES image captiontext, Thousands of Taiwanese and Hong Kong people held solidarity activities in Taiwan during the anti-extradition law demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2019.

Chen Fangyu, a political scholar in Taiwan, pointed out that considering China’s factors and national security considerations, it is not surprising that the immigration agency, which was originally conservative in style, wrote a document like “nine musts”. “To put it bluntly, it is to be cautious about foreigners. To put it bluntly, it is overprotective, and even has a xenophobic and discriminatory attitude. Immigration departments in various countries have this tendency, and Taiwan’s bureaucrats are no exception.”

He questioned that the authorities had gone too far. “If we really want to prevent infiltration, it’s not aimed at tourists.” “It’s a good thing to be exposed by the media now. I hope it can wake up the immigration agency.”

Liao Yuanhao, a Taiwanese legal scholar, said that although the Immigration Department removed the documents, the outflow of provisions has had an obvious chilling effect on Hong Kong people in Taiwan. “.

University student A-Qian is worried about the social atmosphere reflected in the “nine musts” incident, and believes that the authorities have repeatedly resorted to policies hostile to Hong Kong people. Whether it is the government’s push from top to bottom or the people’s pressure from bottom to top, we can see that Taiwanese society is repelling sentiments of Hong Kong people. “I used to be very supportive and sympathetic to Hong Kong people, but now the trend has changed. I saw many Taiwanese messages saying they support (the relevant regulations of the ‘nine musts’), saying that there is no difference between mainland Chinese and Hong Kong people.”