The US plane that brought the president of the American House to Malaysia Nancy Pelosi has left the capital Kuala Lumpur, according to local media and flight tracking website Flightradar24. Due to the very tight measures, the media could not visually verify the presence on board of Pelosi and his delegation. However, according to the many advances circulated, the speaker could soon arrive in Taipei after a flight of over 4 hours. The wait is now for the scheduled landing at Taipei’s Songshan airport, which according to rumors published today by the Taiwanese newspaper Liberty Times, is scheduled for 22.20 local time, 16.20 in Italy.

China has warned that the US will “pay a price” if Pelosi visits Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has tightened security measures due to the threat of a bomb in view of the expected visit of the President of the American House Nancy Pelosi. The airport concerned, according to the official agency of the island Cna, is that of the international airport of Taoyuan, while the speaker is expected to that of Songshan, used for civil and military purposes. The Airport Police Bureau reported that it had assigned a special team to ensure safety in the wake of the threat that three explosive devices would be placed at Taoyuan airport.