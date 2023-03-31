Listen to the audio version of the article

The president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York. Criticized by China for her visit, Tsai said the strong partnership between Taiwan and the United States is due to common values ​​and interestsas well as the long-term efforts of Taiwanese overseas. At a dinner with more than 700 fellow expats, Tsai said Taiwan has demonstrated its determination to defend itself and ability to help safeguard regional stability, adding that Taipei will work further with other partners to “walk steadfastly on the path of democracy and freedom”.

Mainland China: “We will take resolute countermeasures”

«We oppose firmly to this and we will take countermeasures resolute», said Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office, condemning Tsai’s visit to the US at a press conference in Beijing.

«Japan and many European countries want to work with Taiwan»

Speaking at a dinner with hundreds of Taiwanese Americans from cities including New York, Boston and Washington, Tsai discussed the growing importance of Taiwan to the world. He said that countries like Japan and many European countries they want work with Taiwan as uncertainties over the US-China trade war and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accelerate the restructuring of global supply chains.

Tsai’s visit comes at a sensitive time: hopes for better Beijing-Washington ties following a meeting between the presidents Joe Biden e Xi Jinping at the end of last year it disappeared for various reasons, including the alleged spy balloon.

US officials said a telefonata Biden-Xi it could take place after Tsai concludes her travels. Tsai is spending two nights in New York before heading to Guatemala and Belize, two of the few remaining nations that still recognize Taiwan as an independent country. That number of countries recently dropped to 13, when theHonduras has forged its ties with Beijing.