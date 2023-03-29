The Chinese will take “strong countermeasures” if Tsai Ing-wen – leaving for the United States – should meet the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. A few hours after take-off, the Chinese authorities reiterate their opposition to the visit of the Taiwanese president In the USA. Tsai will stop at New York and Los Angeles on the occasion of a ten-day trip to Central America that will see her busy in Guatemala and Belize, two of the latter 13 allies of Taipei. Only a few days ago Honduras announced the interruption of diplomatic relations to establish official relations with the Popular China. Tsai’s is therefore a trip aimed at showing off the few remaining friendships, despite the Chinese pressure.

“Taiwan’s determination to go out into the world will only get stronger,” the president said upon leaving, “the message I want to send through this trip is that Taiwan will steadfastly safeguard our freedom and democracy and continue to be a positive force in society.” international”. According to the travel program, as reported by Financial TimesTsai is expected to speak Thursday at an event hosted by the conservative Hudson Institute think tank — of which the former secretary of state is also a member Mike Pompeo – and will receive a “global leadership award”. But it is above all the possible meeting with McCarthy to worry Beijing. A meeting perhaps aimed at replacing (or at least postponing) a much more provocative visit by the Republican exponent to the island, but which the Chinese authorities have nevertheless defined as a violation of the “one China” principle, “of sovereignty and territorial integrity of China“, as well as a threat to “stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

The Biden administration downplays it. According to the US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, that of Tsai is an “unofficial” and “private” visit; moreover, it is the president’s seventh in the States dal 2016and therefore does not constitute a departure from the traditional position of Washington towards the island. Yet in the informality of the report, the United States has made no secret of wanting to strengthen the partnership with Taipei, regulating the sale of arms and increasing diplomatic missions on the island. And Biden’s “gaffe” about a possible American intervention in the Strait in the event of war have not helped to reassure Beijing which interprets the American courtship of Asian democracies as an encirclement maneuver against itself.

So what will China do? On the one hand, it is reasonable to expect a response similar to the military counter-offensive launched following the visit to the island of Nancy Pelosi, a few months before handing over the position of Speaker of the House to McCarthy. On the other hand, the political climate could lead Beijing to adopt a more cautious approach. The January 13, 2024presidential elections will be held in Taiwan. The aggressiveness shown by the Chinese government before the 2017 elections allowed Tsai et al Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to consolidate its grip on the electorate, especially among young people; the social segment most sensitive to the issue of Taiwanese identity and which in the past has not failed to express its opposition to the growing economic dependence on the People’s Republic. Even with protests.

Already in her second term, Tsai is out of the picture. The risk is that Beijing’s Rodomontesque tones favor a victory for the DPP candidate: the vice president, William Laiknown for his ambitions – until recently – openly pro-independence. By adopting a softer tactic, Beijing could therefore help the main challenger party – the Guomindang (GMD) – to collect votes. Traditionally on pro-Chinese positions, the nationalists of the GMD seem in fact to have chosen an opposite strategy. After trying to distance yourself from mainland (so much so that it reopened a representative office in the United States in 2022 after 13 years), they have recently restarted frequent exchanges with China. Perhaps, bearing in mind also how the escalation caused by the liaison between the DPP and Washington (combined with the slowdown of the second world economy) has caused Taiwanese exports to the People’s Republic to sink. Ergo, while Tsai walks the edge of the the status quothe GDP promotes itself as a guarantor of stability between the two sides of the Strait.

It is precisely with the aim of “bringing peace” that the former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou went to China on an informal mission. The first in the mainland of a Taiwanese leader, albeit a retired one. The nationalist exponent – ​​who had already made history by meeting Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015 – he left with about thirty students and is currently in Nanjing, where this morning he commemorated the victims of the massacre undertaken by the Japanese invaders in 1937. He will continue on to Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing and Shanghai, deliberately keeping away from the palaces of the power of Beijing.

With Tsai flying to the United States, Ma’s message couldn’t be more dissonant: “The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and they are both descendants of the Yellow and Yan Emperors,” he said while visiting the mausoleum on Tuesday. Sun Yat-sen, founder of the Republic of China. The official name by which Taiwan still calls itself today.