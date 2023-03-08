Home World Taiwan set off a trend of “drying eggs” to show off its wealth! It’s time to cherish Shanghainese egg dishes! – Nong Hao Shanghai – Xinmin.com
Taiwan set off a trend of "drying eggs" to show off its wealth! It's time to cherish Shanghainese egg dishes!

Taiwan set off a trend of "drying eggs" to show off its wealth! It's time to cherish Shanghainese egg dishes!

These two days,

Taiwan’s “egg shortage” has attracted attention,

Hanging up on Weibo Hot Search for a whole day~

A Taiwanese woman posted on her social account

Posted pictures of showing off wealth:

Not luxuries, not gold and silver jewelry,

But a new basket! fresh! chicken! Egg!

local media reports,

Taiwan’s “egg shortage” crisis continues to ferment,

Egg prices hit a new high~

Many large supermarkets in Taiwan begin to limit the purchase of eggs

Eggs are put on shelves in batches every day,

Each person is limited to 2 boxes of eggs per purchase.

Even McDonald’s is gone…

Since there are no eggs available,

Many restaurants have been forced to

Replace eggs with other ingredients.

The oyster omelet is replaced by duck eggs, as if it has lost its soul…

There are also snack bars that only do business with supplied materials~

Taiwan’s famous big braised noodles,

Because many restaurants cannot buy eggs,

I no longer add egg flowers to the noodles.

Unless diners bring their own eggs.

There are also restaurants that are forced to close for a day due to egg shortage.

Egg prices soared,

But customers still lined up to buy eggs.

Scared Xiao Nong early in the morning

Quickly ate 2 tea eggs to suppress my shock!

A Chinese dining table cannot be without eggs for a day.

Taiwanese food is inseparable from eggs,

The three meals a day of Shanghainese are also inseparable from eggs!

Xiao Nong will show you today

How do Shanghainese flaunt eggs?

(no bragging rights meant)

▌The whole egg is braised in soy sauce, which can be made into “simmered eggs with sauce”

See also  Bitter land, the summary of the week from 20 to 25 February - Mediaset Infinity

▌Put directly into boiling water to make “water boiled eggs”

▌A whole egg is put in the water and it is called “white egg”.

▌After the shell is broken, it is fried in oil and turned over. It is called “Poached Egg”

▌In a frying pan, without turning over, it is called “fried eggs”

▌Put it in soy sauce, tea leaves, fennel and other condiments and cook for a long time to make “spiced tea eggs”

▌Put boiled eggs into the pot and fry until golden, the color is like tiger skin, called “tiger skin eggs”

▌Eggs are beaten in a bowl and fried in an oil pan, which is called scrambled eggs. There are various frying methods:

One is broken, called “clear scrambled eggs”; the other is not broken, fried into a round, called “pot egg”

There is also a kind of fried eggs while they are hot, called “running eggs” or “running eggs”.

with other dishes,

You can also create a lot of egg dishes~

▌Egg Soup: mustard vegetable egg soup, tomato egg drop soup, seaweed shrimp skin egg drop soup, chicken feather vegetable egg soup, mushroom egg soup

▌Egg stew: white stewed egg with salt, red stewed egg with soy sauce; stewed egg with clams, stewed egg with white rice and shrimp, stewed egg with meat pancake

▌Scrambled eggs: There are loofah scrambled eggs, tomato scrambled eggs, bitter gourd scrambled eggs, noodle fish scrambled eggs

Single scrambled egg white, also known as “Furong egg”

In addition, eggs can also be made into “egg dumplings” with meat sauce

See also  Wu Han 16 points to help Jiangsu women's volleyball team 3-0 Shanghai win 2-1 finals to compete with Tianjin

It can also be made into “egg skin”, which is a good partner for small wontons

Or put it in soup as “egg skin soup” and so on…

Are you hungry too?

Shanghai foodies,

Such a complete set of eggs is delicious!

Cherish it!

I hope that our compatriots on the other side of the strait,

get through it as quickly as possible

This “egg crisis”.

[Comprehensive editor of Nonghao Shanghai·Tian Xiaoyu]

Part of the image source: the Internet, if there is any offense, please contact us. Copyright statement: Do not reprint without authorization.

