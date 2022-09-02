[Epoch Times, September 1, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Xia Song and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) The Kinmen Garrison of the Republic of China Army shot down a drone that harassed the outer islands for the first time today (1st), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, responded in a low-key manner, while Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said that drones are not from the military and that Taiwan should exercise restraint.

The analysis said that the CCP is engaging in a “grey war” and bullying Taiwan’s weakness. Taiwan is really tough, and the CCP has nothing to do with it. The “wolf warrior” diplomat, who is stern, can only shout a few words.

Taiwan military shoots down unidentified civilian drone for the first time

The Jinmen Defense Command of the Republic of China Army stated today (September 1) that at 12:30 noon, an unknown civilian aerial camera was found to enter the airspace above the restricted waters of Shiyu Island. , that is, to shoot defensively and shoot them down.

The CCP has frequently used civilian drones to harass Taiwan’s defense areas such as Jinma at close range. President Tsai Ing-wen said during his inspection tour to Penghu on August 30 that the more provocative the enemy, the more calm he will be. In countermeasures, she has ordered the Ministry of National Defense to take necessary and strong countermeasures in a timely manner to safeguard national airspace security.

A current affairs commentator, Wang He, told The Epoch Times today that Taiwan’s “unidentified civilian aerial camera” (drone) was more appropriate, and he was determined to shoot it down; Let the CCP not be able to take this opportunity and feel aggrieved.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the CCP’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, declared today that “there is no point in exaggerating tension by the Taiwan authorities”; Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, claimed that “the attempt by the DPP authorities to hype up the cross-strait confrontation is extremely absurd.”

Wang He said, “The CCP’s ‘Wolf Warriors’ diplomats are all strong outsiders and cadres at the same time. The CCP authorities do not have the strength to fight Taiwan, and now they are engaging in ‘grey wars’ to bully Taiwan’s weakness. Taiwan is really tough, and the CCP has actually It’s useless, you can only shout a few words.”

On August 30, the defenders of Kinmen sent a warning to three drones that entered the skies of Dadan, Erdan, Shiyu and other areas by firing signal flares. The drones then flew away in the direction of Xiamen; they defended another drone. Shoot away.

Zhang Yanting, the former deputy commander of the Taiwan Air Force, told The Epoch Times that the CCP first provoked, flew over, and acted first, and the Taiwan National Army responded by responding. “Its (the CCP) idea is wrong. (If Taiwan) is its territory, do you have troops stationed there? Is there any tax payment here? No, it is deceiving itself,” he said.

Taiwan’s live ammunition drove away the CCP’s civilian drones that harassed the Kinmen defense zone for two consecutive days. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said today that Taiwan’s concerns are reasonable given the CCP’s aggression and coercion in the Taiwan Strait.

Hu Xijin’s claim that drones are not part of the military is refuted

Hu Xijin, who has “drawn a red line” for Taiwan all day, said in his Weibo today that according to his personal knowledge, the drones that have appeared near Kinmen recently should be civilian drone enthusiasts in Xiamen. There are many people playing drones in mainland China now, and they like aerial photography.

Zhang Yanting said that this is not mainland territory, and the Taiwanese military is not a freelancer. The CCP cannot come here like this. “Where is Kinmen its territory? It’s Taiwan’s and the territory of the Republic of China. How can it come and go without any notice,” he said.

Mainland netizens ridiculed Hu Xijin’s remarks.

He panicked and said, “This is obviously an official license. The drone operated by the military is very likely to be tested by the military to test Kinmen’s response.” Human and machine, do you think it will be the people who dare to do it?”

The world is not worth it – Run said, “If this drone flies to the mainland army camp, it will not only be shot down but also detained”; the bean juice with pickled vegetables thread said, “It depends on whether the system is installed or not, anyway, Beijing has drone radar detection. The system, within 30 kilometers of the base station, as long as it takes off, it will be detected immediately, and the serial number of the DJI (UAV) can be found, the positioning is extremely accurate, and the police station will come to you in a while.”

Floyd, who was jogging, mocked and said, “Old Hu said yesterday that Taiwan has fired the first shot, and now he says that drones are not from the military. Haha, this can all ride on the wall”; Wait16plz said in a thread, “Win, Wanwan does not shoot! This is the country’s strong (drone) dare to fly over! When it is sent, it is a civilian (drone). It’s all win!”

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator, said on his YouTube channel that from the very beginning, the CCP’s tried-and-true trick is that it does not distinguish between the army and the people. The army is the people, and the people are the soldiers. Whether the guerrilla warfare, which the CCP regards as a magic weapon, or the so-called “vast ocean of people’s war”, it is the same approach, which has often had miraculous effects.

The essence of this approach, to put it bluntly, is to create a huge gray area between war and non-war, and one can freely switch between black and white. At the same time, taking advantage of the moral bottom line of the opponent’s inability to shoot at civilians, to gain an asymmetric advantage and to disintegrate the opponent’s defense.

He said that, whether it is the dispute with Japan over the Diaoyu Islands, or in the South China Sea, rushing to the front line to provoke disputes, and making it unbearable and difficult for the relevant countries to turn their faces, all are so-called private fishing boats without exception.

Once this method is successful, the CCP can gain political and military benefits, and if it fails, the CCP can easily cut it.

Hu Xijin calls on Taiwan to refrain from overturning in the comment area

Hu Xijin also said in today’s Weibo, “The Kinmen side should exercise restraint and not make things a new point of tension between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

In the winter and summer of the 32nd year, he said, “You fired the first shot, and now you say this again, and you are convinced.” The mullet brick home sarcastically said, “You can tell from the red line, the bottom line, and the constant movement back, Hu The teacher is a real man who can bend and stretch.”

On August 30, Hu Xijin said on Weibo that the defenders of Taiwan and Kinmen said that mainland drones had “harassed the Dadaan, Erdan Island and Shiyu areas of Kinmen” four times. “This is the first time the Taiwan military has fired live ammunition on a mainland flying object in many years. Although it does not appear to have hit the drone, the nature of the live ammunition shooting is bad, which undoubtedly has a negative impact on the situation in the Taiwan Strait.”

He also said, “Strictly speaking, the Taiwan army has fired the ‘first shot’, which is very serious. If the Taiwan army dares to shoot down the mainland drone, it will be even worse and more serious, setting an extremely dangerous and unpredictable precedent. What the Taiwan military does means that the mainland will have a reason to launch live ammunition at a target on the Taiwan side, and destroy and shoot it down.”

At that time, the huge _ Gengen said very presciently, “Old Hu has started to draw a red line again. If Taiwan really shoots down the drone in a few days, you must have another set of rhetoric”; Chinobio said, “I remember saying before that Wanwan would never dare to fire the first shot, and it would instantly destroy Taiwan military facilities?”

Today, Magical Reality posts Hu Xijin’s 30th blog post every day to ridicule. Mr. Dongguo 199108 said in a thread, “hitting people don’t slap in the face.” Either way, it’s a win.”

Qi Leyi, a senior Taiwanese military commentator, told The Epoch Times today that Taiwanese officials never responded to Hu Xijin’s words, and none of them came true.

He believes that the CCP has no strength to pick things up. Now that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, at least the United States cannot be allowed to do something, which is really bad for the CCP. If something goes wrong at this time, the 20th National Congress will not be held.

In Qi Leyi’s view, the CCP wants to use these actions to continuously intimidate the United States not to further escalate relations with Taiwan. However, the CCP has no ability to take the initiative to challenge, and it can’t do nothing, because American congressmen have been coming to Taiwan all the time.