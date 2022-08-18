Home World Taiwan Strait crisis: US, UK generals call for challenge to PLA escalation – BBC News
World

Taiwan Strait crisis: US, UK generals call for challenge to PLA escalation – BBC News

by admin
Taiwan Strait crisis: US, UK generals call for challenge to PLA escalation – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C86E/production/_126201315_06a3779501cc2087e2193b2eb9cf18d0f7640730.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,EASTERN THEATRE COMMAND via Reuters

image caption,

China fired a missile during a long-range live-fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait.

A senior U.S. military commander said the decision by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to fly missiles over Taiwan must be challenged.

Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, said China‘s actions cannot be ignored. If this is not done, such actions by China will become the norm, he said.

China held military exercises around Taiwan earlier this month, but did not confirm whether any missiles flew directly over the island.

Tensions rose after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August.

You may also like

Is the FBI’s “tossing” justice or controversy? |...

US: Trump’s former CFO admits tax fraud

Usa: strippers ask to join the actors union

Biden signs inflation-cutting bill

US-Taiwan. formal commercial initiative negotiations are underway

Over 80% of the daily average oil production...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war of 18 August

Jiang Feng: Explain why the CCP’s “Taiwan Independence...

South Carolina court blocks abortion ban after 6...

Yellow on the death of the anti-Putin businessman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy