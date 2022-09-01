Home World Taiwan, tensions rise: “unidentified civilian drone” shot down for the first time
The Taiwanese Armed Forces shot down an “unidentified civilian” drone after warning shots failed to repel the aircraft. This was announced by the Kinmen Islands Command, quoted by the Taiwan Central News Agency, explaining that the shooting down of the drone, which was in the airspace above the territory of Shiyu, took place around 12.30 today, 6.30 in Italy.

It is the first shooting down of a drone by the Taiwanese Armed Forces, which in recent days had reported the presence of drones from China in the airspace above the Kinmen Islands, in the Taiwan Strait, just a few kilometers from the coast of the province. Southeastern Fujian China. The incident could further fuel tension with China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan. The Taipei Defense Ministry, the note continues, “will continue to monitor closely to maintain security.”

The tension on the island remains very high: in August there was a record number of incursions by Chinese military aircraft: over 450, part of the showdown wanted by Beijing. The air strikes, according to the bulletin of the Taipei Defense Ministry, affected the Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz), with a large part also violating the Taiwan Strait mediated line, which is not recognized by Beijing.

