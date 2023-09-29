Taiwan Unveils First Domestically Built Submarine, Strengthening Its Defense Against China

Taiwan celebrated a major milestone on Thursday as it unveiled its first domestically built submarine, named “Narwhal” in English and “Hai Kun” in Mandarin, which translates to “sea monster.” The ceremony, presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen, marks a significant achievement for the island democracy as it works to strengthen its military capabilities amid growing tensions with Beijing. Taiwan hopes that the new submarine will help deter a possible invasion from China, which claims the island as its territory and has been increasingly aggressive in recent years. Although details about the submarine’s size and capacity were not revealed, Taiwanese defense chiefs believe that it will play a crucial role in preventing a naval blockade of the island. They anticipate that the submarine fleet will be especially effective in areas such as the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, and the waters between Taiwan and Japan. By deploying submarines in these strategic positions, Taiwan aims to limit China‘s military power projection and protect against a potential attack. The submarines are also designed to carry American-made torpedoes, further enhancing their defensive capabilities. Building an indigenous submarine was a top priority for President Tsai’s administration, and with the addition of the “Narwhal,” Taiwan is set to have a total of three submarines by 2025. The island plans to build a total of eight indigenous submarines. China, however, responded to the unveiling by comparing the submarine to “a mantis trying to stop a car,” suggesting that it would be ineffective against China‘s naval power. Despite the challenges faced during the submarine’s construction, including budget constraints and concerns about Chinese espionage, Taiwan overcame the obstacles and successfully built its first submarine. The project involved the participation of 1,003 Taiwanese, most of whom contributed to the submarine’s design. The unveiling of the submarine is a symbol of Taiwan’s commitment to self-reliance in defense and its determination to strengthen its military readiness in the face of mounting threats. As China increases diplomatic, economic, and military pressure on Taiwan, the island has been actively developing its domestic weapons and defense capabilities. The successful completion of the indigenous submarine project is expected to ease concerns about Taiwan’s military readiness and enhance its deterrent capabilities. The submarine will undergo sea trials in the coming month and is set to enter service next year.

