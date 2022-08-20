Home World Taiwan, “Xi Jinping phoned Biden directly to ask him to prevent Nancy Pelosi’s visit”
Xi Jinping explicitly asked Joe Biden to prevent Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan but the American president told his Chinese counterpart that he could do nothing since Congress, of which the Democrat is Speaker, is independent from the White House. New elements emerge from the phone call between Xi and Biden on July 28, a few days before Pelosi’s August 2 visit that provoked Beijing’s anger. Also the fact that the Democratic leader made a condition for her resignation an official and public request from the president that Biden did not make.

White House sources, cited by Washington, add that Biden warned Xi not to adopt a provocative or coercive response to the Democratic leader’s eventual visit to Taipei. While defending Pelosi’s right to make her visit, the Biden administration was deeply concerned about the visit as the US had indications that China had been preparing military activities in the Taiwan Strait for months and could use the visit as a pretext for action. Which in fact has happened since immediately after Pelosi’s departure, Beijing launched a large-scale military exercise in the waters off Taiwan.

