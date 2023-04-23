Taiwanese lost their lives in Australia, and mother cried: I can’t imagine how painful the tragedy was- Sing Tao Global Network

12
- The Taiwanese lost their lives in Australia, and the mother cried: I can’t imagine how painful the moment of tragedy is Sing Tao World Wide Web
- The couple went to work in Australia for 2 months and were hit to death by “drug driving”. Mother cried heartbroken: the only son just left like this | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Five dead in deadly crash in Victoria, Australia 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Australia speeding caused 5 deaths in car accident, 3 working holiday Taiwanese were killed- International- Instant International| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- 5 dead in fatal car accident in Australia, 4 working holiday Hong Kong and Taiwan people killed | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
