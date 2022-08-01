The Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosicould visit Taiwan as early as tomorrow night, August 2, and meet the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, on August 3. This was reported by the Taiwanese media, including the television station Next Tvwhich cites its own “exclusive news” regarding Pelosi’s arrival on the island.

The news appears in line with what was hypothesized on Twitter in the past few hours by one of the most famous American journalists, Josh Rogin, columnist for the Washington Postaccording to which, from Pelosi’s travel itinerary, a possible visit to Taiwan after the stop in Malaysia – the second of Pelosi’s Asian tour, which is now in Singapore – appears probable “on Tuesday night or in the morning on Wednesday”.

According to Next TvPelosi will arrive in Taiwan on the night of August 2, stay overnight, and meet with senior island officials the next day. For now, there are no official confirmations from Taiwan on the visit that is greatly upsetting Beijing, and against which China promises to resort to “decisive and strong measures”, warning the United States that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army “will not stand. never to look at “Pelosi’s visit. According to speculations circulating in the Taiwanese media cited by the Japanese agency Kyodoin addition, the democratic speaker is expected to meet with the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, on 3 August.

In fact, China assures that its armed forces will not “stand by” in the event of a visit to Taiwan of the president of the US Chamber Nancy Pelosi. “We would like to warn the US again that China is waiting and that the People’s Liberation Army will not stand by,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesman. Zhao Lijian, assuring that “China will certainly take decisive and strong countermeasures in defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The Usa should respect the principle ofOnly Chinathe three Sino-American releases, and keep the promise of the president Biden not to support the independence of Taiwan.

The visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the American House, Nancy Pelosi, would instead be scheduled for August 4 according to the website in Mandarin of Radio France Internationale which cites anonymous sources, according to which the passage on the island will take place from Clark Air Basein Philippines, A country that, however, has not been mentioned among those he will touch on his Asian tour. Scheduled a Taipei there would be a meeting with the president Tsai Ing-wenbefore heading to the air base of Yokotaat the gates of Tokyoin the afternoon of 5 August to meet the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida.

Pelosi made public yesterday the itinerary of the mission in Asia, confirming the stages in Japan, South Korea, Singapore e Malaysia, not to mention Taiwan, at the center of a tough tug-of-war with China which claims the island as an “inalienable” part of its territory to be reunified by force if necessary. And after China had already announced that it would not stand by and would take Pelosi’s visit to Taipei as a provocation. The delegation of the Congress, meanwhile, will be today and tomorrow at Singapore where the president will see Halimah Yacob and the premier Lee Hsien Loong.

But in these hours the tension is rising again. Even the Chinese state media believe Pelosi’s stop in Taipei, probably on 4 August, on the grounds of a technical stop. “If Pelosi’s plane really has emergency problems and has to land somewhere during its flight to China, the People’s Liberation Army fighters in the region will provide its protection,” the Global Times wrote. at mainland Chinese airports to provide world-class service and assistance, as long as it stays away from the untouchable red line of landing in Taiwan. ” Beijing is issuing growing warnings and threats of a military and economic nature. On Saturday, Hu Xijin, former editor and current commentator of the Global Times, aired on Twitter the shooting down of US fighters in case they escort the plane of the third American institutional office, removing the post only after the American social media had blocked his. account.