Overseas Network, May 4th A delegation composed of 25 US arms dealers recently visited Taiwan and participated in the so-called “Taiwan-US Defense Industry Cooperation Forum” on the 3rd. Taiwan’s “China Times News Network” published a commentary on the 3rd to analyze the motives behind these arms dealers fleeing Taiwan, criticizing the United States for selling arms and trying to tie Taiwan to the US chariot.

According to the analysis of the comments, American politicians and arms dealers flee Taiwan like crucian carp crossing the river. Politicians sell war, and arms dealers sell arms, and the two follow suit. Since August last year, the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait has been completely caused by the joint manipulation of politicians in the United States and the Democratic Progressive Party. Recently, 25 US arms dealers came to Taiwan again. Their purpose is very strong, either to “sell war” or to sell arms. Although Zheng Wencan, deputy head of Taiwan’s administrative agency, argued that “arms dealers are not here to sell weapons, but to choose cooperative suppliers”, it is an indisputable fact that the Taiwan authorities spend a lot of money to buy weapons from the United States every year.

The article stated that since the Democratic Progressive Party came to power, under the policy of “pro-US anti-land”, security issues have been completely tilted towards the United States, which has led American politicians and arms dealers to believe that coming to Taiwan is profitable, not only for food and money, but also for ” With such an obedient DPP authority in power, how can American politicians and arms dealers not “think about Taiwan”? However, if the United States is really tied to a chariot, who is the victim? Taiwanese have to think deeply.

In response to the issue of U.S. arms dealers fleeing Taiwan, the spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Zhu Fenglian, said at a press conference on April 26 that U.S. arms dealers are accustomed to inciting confrontation and conflict, taking advantage of the opportunity to make war windfalls, and the U.S. government is also accustomed to protecting arms dealers. convoy. The DPP authorities have been in power for more than six years, colluded with the United States, squandered 22 billion US dollars of hard-earned money from the Taiwanese people to buy weapons from the United States at high prices, tied Taiwan compatriots to the “Taiwan independence” chariot, and coerced Taiwanese young people into “cannon fodder.” This is not “protecting Taiwan” at all, but “harming Taiwan” and “destroying Taiwan”. (Yang Jia from Overseas Network)

