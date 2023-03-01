Home World Taiwan’s 228 anniversary: ​​New Taipei mayor Jiang Wan’an faces his first big test in politics – BBC News 中文
Jiang Wan’an, who is labeled as a descendant of the Jiang family, began to face disputes over the merits and demerits of his personal family on the road to politics. (profile picture)

Every year, February 28th is the “228 Peace Remembrance Day” officially designated by Taiwan to commemorate the political violence that occurred in Taiwan on February 28, 1947, and the victims and families of the authoritarian rule under the “white terror” in the following decades.

According to Taiwan media reports, Chiang Wan-an, a descendant of Taiwan’s former authoritarian ruler Chiang Kai-shek and current Taipei Mayor Jiang Wanan, was attending the “76th Anniversary of the 228 Incident in Taipei” held by the city government today (February 28). He rushed to the podium and shouted “The murderer, the murderer kneels and apologizes”, causing the event to be temporarily interrupted.

After the security guards intervened, Jiang Wanan continued to deliver a speech and expressed that, as the mayor of Taipei, he sincerely apologized for the “February 28 Incident” that broke out in Taipei City 76 years ago and detonated the whole of Taiwan.

Jiang Wan’an, who is labeled as a descendant of the Jiang family, began to face disputes over the merits and demerits of his personal family on the road to politics. The 228 incident and the decades-long history of white terror that followed are testing Jiang Wanan’s political wisdom as a democratically elected mayor. The propositions he faces also include how the Taiwan government can explicitly promote transitional justice, and how Taiwan society can engage in dialogue and reconciliation.

