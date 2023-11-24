Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party Vice Presidential Candidate Hsiao Meiqin addresses China’s Interference in Taiwan’s Election and Hopes for Sincere Dialogue

Create a news article using this content

Taiwan’s presidential election is approaching, and Democratic Progressive Party vice presidential candidate Hsiao Meiqin said on Thursday that she hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping is sincere when he says there is no timetable for attacking Taiwan. She reiterated that war is not an option and dialogue is the only way to resolve differences.

On November 23, Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party vice presidential candidate Hsiao Meiqin met with the media. People from all walks of life are paying attention to her views on China’s interference in Taiwan’s elections. Xiao Meiqin said that since Taiwan began holding presidential elections in 1996, China’s interference in the elections has been seen every time, and the pressure on Taiwanese businessmen can be imagined. She stressed that Beijing should not put pressure on Taiwanese businessmen.

[Xi Jinping said he has no plans to attack Taiwan in the short term]

Xiao Meiqin: “Taiwanese businessmen should not become victims of the CCP’s ambitions. If we want to see healthy and orderly economic and trade exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, we also hope that the other side of the Taiwan Strait can understand this kind of political selection, or impose various methods on Taiwanese businessmen. Political pressure that has nothing to do with economics, trade or the market will not be helpful to the economic and trade exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits.”

Hsiao Meiqin responds to being labeled “Taiwan independence”: unimpeded protection of Taiwan’s democratic commitment

Xiao Meiqin was sanctioned by China twice while serving as the representative in the United States. Hsiao Meiqin said that not only has she been sanctioned, but many people who support freedom and democracy have also been sanctioned, but the sanctions will not affect her commitment to upholding Taiwan’s democracy. After partnering with Lai Qingde, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office described “Lai Xiao Pei” as an independent combination.

Xiao Meiqin: “The Communist Party has a habit of classifying people, then labeling them, and then fighting. Such labeling is not very constructive. Like other international friends who have been sanctioned, we insist on freedom and democracy and will continue to defend what we should rights, and the basic interests of the Taiwanese people to determine their own future.”

Hsiao Meiqin said that being labeled as a Taiwan independence activist will not stop her from safeguarding Taiwan’s commitment to democracy. (Photo by Li Zonghan)

Responding to Xi Jinping’s denial of the timetable for attacking Taiwan: Xiao Meiqin: I hope it is sincere

When Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Joe Biden, he said he had not heard about the timetable for attacking Taiwan. Xiao Meiqin emphasized that war is not an option and only dialogue can resolve differences. She hoped that Xi Jinping was sincere when he said there was no timetable for attacking Taiwan.

Xiao Meiqin: “We look forward to and hope that President Xi Jinping’s statement that there is no timetable for attacking Taiwan is sincere, and we are also willing to view any opportunity to seek peace with goodwill. But we also need to strengthen our own strength so that we can be more confident. , have more confidence to face the other side and ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Xiao Meiqin said that Taiwan is often treated unfairly due to its special status in the world. As a Taiwanese, she has suffered many setbacks, but she regards this as experience, which makes her more resilient and pragmatic. She also said that during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC), President Biden expressed support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and she hopes that this support for Taiwan can be extended from the US political circles to US society.

Reporter: Chen Zifei Editor: Chen Meihua He Ping Online editor: Ruizhe

