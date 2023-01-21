Home World Taiwan’s “longest-term executive president” Su Zhenchang led the resignation of the cabinet and was once included in the list of “Taiwan independence”- BBC News 中文
The support of Su Zhenchang’s cabinet hit a new low before the general resignation.

After Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party was defeated in the “nine-in-one” local elections, there were rumors of a cabinet reshuffle. Taiwan’s Premier Su Zhenchang resigned from President Tsai Ing-wen on January 19, and the new cabinet will start adjustments during the Lunar New Year.

After Su Zhenchang finished deliberating the central government’s general budget in the Legislative Yuan that afternoon, he hugged and took a group photo with the legislators present. During the period, he did not speak publicly. Then he went to the Presidential Palace to meet with Tsai Ing-wen for an hour. In the evening, he announced the news of his resignation on Facebook. The relevant decision is “to benefit the President to set up a new bureau”.

He revealed in the article that the Democratic Progressive Party resigned twice on the night of its defeat in the “nine-in-one” election last year. To persuade him to stay, he said that he understood that if he resigned and ignored it, the budget of the central government under consideration by the Legislative Yuan would be withdrawn. Therefore, under the political turmoil, he “had no choice but to persevere, resist the ridicule, and stabilize the pace of the administrative team.” Now that the budget has been passed, the Executive Yuan has also introduced 16 measures to benefit the people, and the political situation is stable. He resigned from the Premier to create a new situation.

Tsai Ing-wen later posted a post on Facebook to thank Su Zhenchang for leading the administrative team. She described Su Zhenchang’s tenure as “bearable humiliation” to support the administrative team, allowing her to focus on foreign affairs, national defense, and cross-strait affairs, and under pressure to pass the Marriage Affirmative Act, open “Beautiful pigs”, “beautiful cows” and Japanese food imports, reform of the military service system, and keeping African swine fever and epidemics at bay.

