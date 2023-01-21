3 hours ago

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The support of Su Zhenchang’s cabinet hit a new low before the general resignation.

After Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party was defeated in the “nine-in-one” local elections, there were rumors of a cabinet reshuffle. Taiwan’s Premier Su Zhenchang resigned from President Tsai Ing-wen on January 19, and the new cabinet will start adjustments during the Lunar New Year.

After Su Zhenchang finished deliberating the central government’s general budget in the Legislative Yuan that afternoon, he hugged and took a group photo with the legislators present. During the period, he did not speak publicly. Then he went to the Presidential Palace to meet with Tsai Ing-wen for an hour. In the evening, he announced the news of his resignation on Facebook. The relevant decision is “to benefit the President to set up a new bureau”.

He revealed in the article that the Democratic Progressive Party resigned twice on the night of its defeat in the “nine-in-one” election last year. To persuade him to stay, he said that he understood that if he resigned and ignored it, the budget of the central government under consideration by the Legislative Yuan would be withdrawn. Therefore, under the political turmoil, he “had no choice but to persevere, resist the ridicule, and stabilize the pace of the administrative team.” Now that the budget has been passed, the Executive Yuan has also introduced 16 measures to benefit the people, and the political situation is stable. He resigned from the Premier to create a new situation.

Tsai Ing-wen later posted a post on Facebook to thank Su Zhenchang for leading the administrative team. She described Su Zhenchang's tenure as "bearable humiliation" to support the administrative team, allowing her to focus on foreign affairs, national defense, and cross-strait affairs, and under pressure to pass the Marriage Affirmative Act, open "Beautiful pigs", "beautiful cows" and Japanese food imports, reform of the military service system, and keeping African swine fever and epidemics at bay.

“Nine in One” was “forced to palace” after losing the election

After the Democratic Progressive Party was defeated in the “nine-in-one” local elections in November last year, there were calls for cabinet reshuffle, and Su Zhenchang frequently reported that he was “forced into the palace”.

According to a poll released by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation in January, 57% of the respondents were dissatisfied with the overall governance performance of the Su Zhenchang cabinet, and only 35.8% were satisfied, which hit a new low. Among them, the satisfaction was concentrated among the elderly, those with low education, and farmers. and students and other groups.

You Yinglong, chairman of the foundation, analyzed that even though Su Zhenchang’s cabinet approved the general cash payment of NT$6,000 earlier, the satisfaction with governance has not stopped falling and rebounded. There is no doubt that this is the moment when its administrative team was “the hottest among the people” in the four years since its establishment .

image source,EPA/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE image captiontext, In 2019, President Tsai Ing-wen invited Su Zhenchang back to the Executive Yuan. He took office for four years and became Taiwan’s longest-serving cabinet after a democratically elected president (the picture shows Su Zhenchang’s profile photo when he took office).

Su Zhenchang was born in Pingtung in 1947. He was born as a defense lawyer on Formosa Island. He has successively served as a legislator, the county magistrate of Pingtung, the magistrate of Taipei, the predecessor of New Taipei City, the secretary general of the presidential office, and the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party.

In 2006, under the appointment of the then President Chen Shui-bian, he served as the Premier for the first time. In 2008 and 2012, he intended to win tickets for the presidential election but passed him by. , In 2019, President Tsai Ing-wen invited him back to the Executive Yuan. He took office for 4 years and became Taiwan's longest-serving cabinet after a democratically elected president. His cabinet slogan is "Chong Chong Chong", showing his combativeness and toughness.

Added to Beijing’s list of “Taiwan independence diehards”

In November 2022, when Su Zhenchang responded to the question of the resumption of the “miniature three links”, he said that the people are most unwilling to fight, and fighting with each other is not an option. He hopes to have healthy and sustainable exchanges. They never said they wanted to attack China, except that when the KMT was in power they said they wanted to ‘counterattack the mainland’, but we don’t mention that now.”

He said that he hoped to discuss with the other side about cross-strait air navigation, but “they just don’t recognize our government, and they want people to people, airlines to airlines, there is no such thing”, so everyone should talk clearly, don’t “read it back”.

In June of the same year, after Beijing blocked the import of Taiwan grouper, he stated that he had not closed the door to China. “I have no preset position on the mainland. Taiwan is always good-hearted. As long as it is reciprocal and reciprocal, there are no political prerequisites. We are all willing to have goodwill exchanges with the mainland.”

Previously, in November 2021, Su Zhenchang was listed by Beijing at the top of the list of "Taiwan independence diehards". To carry out cooperation, not to allow its affiliated companies and "financial owners" to make profits in the mainland, and to pursue their criminal responsibility "for life". Also on the list are Taiwan Legislative President You Xikun and Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie.

Su Zhenchang responded at the time that working hard for Taiwan is something that should be done. He “will not be intimidated” and believes that China‘s unreasonable interference in Taiwan’s affairs is “very ridiculous and disgusting.” He will firmly defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and be even more proud of it. .

The Chinese state-run Global Times later reported that Su Zhenchang’s grandfather, Su Yunying, was the traitor who killed the anti-Japanese hero Lin Shaomao. In 2018, this discussion was mentioned by a famous Taiwan talker on a political program. Su Zhenchang refuted it as fake news at the time, and criticized Lan Ying for deliberately discrediting it. During the period, he criticized the Japanese government, and when Taiwan was ceded, he also contributed money and efforts to participate in the self-initiated movement initiated by the people.

Who is the next Ge Kui?

After Su Zhenchang resigned, Tsai Ing-wen pointed out that she would start the cabinet adjustment operation during the Lunar New Year and announce the final decision as soon as possible. It is widely rumored that the most likely candidate for the next Chief Executive is former Vice President Chen Jianren, and former Minister of Transportation Lin Jialong and former Taoyuan Mayor Zheng Wencan are the two most popular candidates for Vice President.

However, when Chen Jianren was interviewed by Taiwan’s “Liberty Times” earlier, he repeatedly emphasized that “President Tsai did not consult me ​​or ask me.” He also asked “Do you believe the reports of specific media?” , Zheng Wencan will meet to form a cabinet.

Eleven female legislators including DPP legislator Fan Yun and 33 women’s gender groups jointly issued a joint statement stating that female cabinet members accounted for only 7.5% and called on the Executive Yuan to increase the proportion of female cabinet members when adjusting the cabinet.