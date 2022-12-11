[The Epoch Times, December 09, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Wu Minzhou, Taipei, Taiwan) The Taiwan Democracy Lab recently held an international conference in Berlin, attracting more than 250 experts from around the world who study China’s influence. According to the “China Influence Index” released by the Taiwan Democracy Lab, which covers 82 countries and regions, Taiwan ranks first in terms of the influence of the CCP in the media and social fields.

The Taiwan Democracy Lab launched the “China in the World” (CITW) project in 2019, connecting hundreds of researchers and stakeholders in various fields to discuss the CCP’s influence and information warfare activities in various countries and regions, and released “China Influence Index”.

The Taiwan Democracy Lab recently held a three-day international conference with the German Marshall Fund in Berlin, Germany. There were NGO workers and officials from Europe, the United States, Africa, Central Asia, New Zealand and Australia. , scholars gathered to discuss how the CCP expands its influence through propaganda and funds, and share identification and response strategies.

According to the China Influence Index released by the Taiwan Democracy Lab, it comprehensively considers the influence of the CCP in 9 fields including academics, domestic politics, economy, foreign policy, law enforcement, media, military, society, and technology, with a total of 99 indicators.

Covering the overall ranking of 82 countries and regions, the top 30 in the “China Influence Index” are Pakistan, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Peru and South Africa tied for fifth place, followed by the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Malaysia and Taiwan , Australia, South Korea, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Egypt, Tanzania, Germany, Ghana, United States, Kenya, Panama, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Mexico, Georgia, Chile.

Taiwan ranks 11th in the world overall, but ranks first in the “China Influence Index” in the two major areas of media and society, surpassing the other 81 countries and regions.

In terms of regions, Southeast Asia has the highest “China Influence Index”, closely followed by Central Asia. However, in the regional classification of “East Asia and Southeast Asia” that includes Taiwan, the “China Influence Index” of South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan is lower than that of Taiwan.

It is worth noting that the ranking of the “China Influence Index” in Europe is Germany, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Italy, Serbia, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Ukraine, Armenia, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Belarus. , Austria, Moldova, Poland, Estonia, Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Montenegro, Latvia, Albania, North Macedonia .

The Taiwan Democracy Lab stated that the research results of the “China Influence Index” show that the CCP’s operation of various relationship networks is more effective in promoting the “Friendship with China” policy of target countries and regions than coercion.

It is worth noting that when the gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita GDP of a specific country and region are higher, and the level of corruption is lower, the CCP is more inclined to exert influence through exerting pressure. That is to say, when the efficiency of the network of corruption and corruption is low, the CCP tends to use coercion and other high-pressure methods.

Shen Boyang, chairman of the Taiwan Democracy Laboratory, said that although there are many internal turmoil in Taiwan, they are all in a race against time, and they are trying to find ways to team up with international organizations, think tanks, human rights defenders, and policy decision makers to resist the CCP’s “sharpness”. strength” expansion.

He said that this time in Berlin, although it was a closed-door meeting, there were 250 Chinese researchers and activists from all over the world to discuss the next step and hold 45 forums. Discuss the division of labor and cooperation, “because the democratic camp really cannot win this battle with only one country or one organization.”

Shen Boyang emphasized that although it was not the first time he had heard from Uyghur survivors, he was really angry and frustrated after listening to them, but they also knew clearly that “we no longer have the capital to worry” if we want to fight the CCP.

Responsible editor: Chen Zhen#