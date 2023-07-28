Home » Taiwan’s Military Exercise Signals Seriousness in Face of Potential Invasion
Taiwan Successfully Defends Against Simulated Invasion in Military Exercise

In a recent military exercise, Taiwan showcased its determination and readiness to defend its homeland against potential invaders. The large-scale exercise, known as the “Wan’an Exercise,” simulated an invasion scenario, with Taiwan successfully repelling the aggressors.

The exercise began with a swarm of attack helicopters flying low over Taiwan’s northern coast, followed by assault helicopters carrying troops. Amphibious assault vehicles then stormed the beach, quickly unloading a large number of soldiers. In just a few minutes, it seemed like Taiwan was in a passive situation.

However, the defending side quickly reacted, as heavily armed Taiwanese soldiers ran out along the trenches and heavy machine guns blared. Tanks and armored vehicles rolled out of nearby woods, raining down artillery fire. Apache attack helicopters swooped across the hills, attacking the invaders. A huge explosion erupted on the beach, trapping and forcing the enemy back.

“All this only took about 20 minutes,” stated the Taiwanese commander, emphasizing their preparedness to defend the country. The exercise aimed to send a clear message that Taiwan is serious about defending itself in the face of a potential invasion.

Professor Alessio Patalano from the Institute of War Studies at King’s College London noted that the exercise marked a turning point, with Taiwan acknowledging the need for major changes in its military strategy. Lessons from the war in Ukraine played a crucial role in breaking Taiwan’s complacent belief that China would never invade.

China‘s President Xi Jinping has consistently expressed that a forceful attack on Taiwan remains an option. With China building its military capabilities, Taiwan recognizes the urgency of addressing its weaknesses, such as the vulnerable beaches, international airport, and main port.

To that end, Taiwan plans to increase its military service period to one year, revamp its military strategy to counter cyber and physical attacks, and invest in smaller but more flexible missile systems. Taiwan is also set to launch its first domestically-made submarine.

Despite China‘s economic and military superiority over Taiwan, the Taiwanese people have not succumbed to psychological pressure. Over 70% of Taiwanese now express their willingness to fight and defend their homeland.

As Taiwan continues its efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities, the clock is ticking. China aims to become a world-class military power by 2035, and Taiwan remains vigilant in the face of potential aggression. The “Wan’an Exercise” demonstrates Taiwan’s determination to protect itself and sends a clear message to its adversaries.

