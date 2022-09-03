(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Taiwan’s new crown death cases exceeded 10,000 in late September or reached the peak of the epidemic

China News Agency, Taipei, September 3. The new crown epidemic in Taiwan is accelerating. Data from Taiwan’s “epidemic command center” on the 3rd shows that since the outbreak of the epidemic, the number of deaths from the new crown in Taiwan has exceeded 10,000.

According to reports from Taiwan media such as Zhongshi News Network, United News Network, and Central News Agency, the “Command Center” announced on the 3rd that there were 32,812 new confirmed cases, of which 32,529 were local cases and 283 were imported from abroad; and 42 new deaths were added.

According to the data of the “command center”, in the three years since the outbreak of the epidemic, the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan has exceeded 5.4 million, and the number of deaths has exceeded 10,000. The number of deaths from the new crown this year has exceeded 9,000; since 2020, the number of deaths from the new crown has been 10,028, of which 10,012 are local deaths.

The “command center” said that the number of confirmed cases announced this week has exceeded 210,000, an increase of 23% from last week’s 172,000 cases.

The center also stated that the epidemic caused by the Omicron variant BA.5 is “just about to start”. It is currently estimated that the peak of the epidemic will be reached in mid-to-late September, and the number of new diagnoses per day will be between 30,000 and 30,000. to sixty thousand. (Finish)

