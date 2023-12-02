“Zhao Shaokang to serve as deputy to Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Youyi, boosting party’s poll numbers”

Kuomintang, Taiwan’s opposition party, made an announcement six hours ago that has sparked intense discussions in the political arena. It was confirmed that China Broadcasting Corporation Chairman and Taiwanese media tycoon Zhao Shaokang will serve as the deputy partner to the party’s presidential candidate and current New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi.

With only a little over 40 days until Taiwan’s presidential election, this development is seen as a strategic move by the Kuomintang after their initial plan to run in cooperation with Ko Wenzhe of the People’s Party fell through.

Analysts have pointed out that Zhao Shaokang joining the election with a “provincial” and “dark blue” background has successfully garnered support from “deep blue” Kuomintang voters. Some believe that his addition to the ticket has helped boost Hou Youyi in the polls.

Zhao Shaokang, who has never participated in an election since 1994, has emerged as a key figure in the upcoming presidential race. His experience as a media personality and his ability to rally support from certain voter demographics have positioned him as a strong candidate.

Some analysts, however, remain skeptical about whether the surge in Kuomintang’s poll numbers will be a lasting trend. They emphasize the importance of observing how Zhao Shaokang’s influence will play out against Hou Youyi’s image.

Zhao’s statement regarding Hou Youyi’s willingness to hand over presidential powers and responsibilities to him has raised concerns about potential constitutional disputes. This has been criticized by opponent Lai Qingde, who warned against the notion of a “dual-chief or dual-presidential system.”

The decision to bring in Zhao Shaokang is said to have successfully influenced “dark blue” voters to return to the fold of the Kuomintang. However, this move has also drawn attention to lingering divides within the party related to regional and historical affiliations.

Zhao Shaokang’s extensive background in Taiwan’s political and media landscape, combined with his confident speaking style, has led to a significant surge in his popularity both online and among voters. His potential impact on the outcome of the election, and his dynamic with Hou Youyi, will be closely monitored in the coming weeks.

Zhao Shaokang’s experience as part of the political elite, his family’s history in the Kuomintang, and his contributions to Taiwan’s political landscape have positioned him as a central figure in the upcoming presidential election. As the campaign activities of each candidate continue to ramp up, the influence of the deputy candidate will be a key dynamic to watch leading up to election day.

