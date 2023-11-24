Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party Vice Presidential Candidate Hsiao Meiqin Addresses International Media, Emphasizing Commitment to Peace and Dialogue

Taipei- The Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice presidential candidate Hsiao Meiqin spoke with international media on November 23rd, following her official registration to run. Hsiao Meiqin, formerly Taiwan’s representative in the United States, is highly regarded for her performance in that role. However, her political stance has drawn accusations from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of being a “Taiwan independence die-hard”.

She has reiterated her commitment to Taiwan’s democratic principles, and maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. Emphasizing that war is not a viable option, Hsiao Meiqin aims to foster dialogue and peace with China. As part of the DPP’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates, she and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te officially registered to run on November 21st.

The CCP has labeled them a “double-independence combination” and “alone to add independence”. The issue of how the new Taiwanese leadership will handle cross-strait relations has become a primary topic of international media discussion.

Hsiao Meiqin addressed concerns regarding her labeling as a “Taiwan independence die-hard” and the subsequent imposition of sanctions by China. She emphasized that many international allies who support democracy and human rights were also sanctioned by China.

When discussing the possibility of dialogue with China in the future, Hsiao Meiqin emphasized the need for the international community to make it clear that dialogue is the only way to resolve differences, and that war is not an option.

Highlighting her diplomatic experience as Taiwan’s representative in the United States from June 2020 to her registration for the vice presidency, Hsiao Meiqin expressed her appreciation for the “rock-solid” partnership with the United States. She also stressed the importance of not interfering in the domestic politics of other countries while serving as a representative in the United States.

International media has also brought attention to the CCP’s involvement in Taiwan’s elections and social issues such as low wages and high housing prices. Hsiao Meiqin acknowledged the challenges facing young people in Taiwan and emphasized her commitment to addressing these key issues if elected.

The international interest in how the DPP will handle the Taiwan Strait issue has also prompted analysis from experts at universities in Taiwan and Singapore. They acknowledged the DPP’s emphasis on establishing deterrence capabilities before engaging with the other side and noted that Hsiao Meiqin’s clarity on this matter sets her apart from other competitors.

With the January presidential election approaching, experts believe that the potential election of “Lai Xiaopei” and Hsiao Meiqin could lead to maintaining the status quo in cross-strait relations, but also a closer alignment with the United States‘ Indo-Pacific strategy.

Hsiao Meiqin’s chat with the international media has highlighted her commitment to pursuing peace and dialogue while facing the complex geopolitics of the Taiwan Strait. As the election unfolds, her stance on these issues will remain under international scrutiny.

