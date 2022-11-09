“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine represents a violation of essential rules that all countries are called to respect. The right of the Ukrainian people to enjoy their freedoms and democracy has been denied. However, peace cannot exist without it. justice. There can be no justice without respect for the rules and rights that we have democratically given. This is why Italy’s response, with the European Union, with our allies and partners, is a firm and cohesive response in support of Ukraine and its people and in defense of the values ​​of freedom and democracy “.

This is how the Italian foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, speaks in a message for the ceremony of the fifth edition of the IAI Award “‘Young talents for Italy, Europe and the world“, confirming Italy’s support for Ukraine, just in the hours when Moscow orders the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Kherson.

The fifth edition of the award, conferred today in Rome in a ceremony at Spazio Europa, focused on the theme of borders, to be overcome for greater European integration but also fundamental for territorial integrity in the face of aggressions such as the Russian one against the ‘Ukraine. The award, designed for young people under 26, went to Simone Martuscelli with the essay “Reinventing the value of borders in post-globalization”.

During the ceremony, the other finalists were also awarded, in presence and virtually connected: Pablo Bravo, Amanda Ribichini, Matilde Dani, Isabella De Sinno and Luca Agostini, in the order of classification. Winner of the special award for “Antonio Megalizzi” communication was Tommaso Clerici.

Mention to Metsola and Picierno for their commitment alongside Ukraine

The ceremony was also virtually attended by Roberta Metsola and Pina Picierno, respectively president and vice-president of the European Parliament, who were given a special mention “for having been firmly in favor of independence since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, territorial integrity, freedom and democracy in Ukraine, with the proposal of an immediate entry of the country into the European Union, thus ennobling the European institutions “.

After the messages of the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, the event was animated by a debate in which experts, journalists, representatives of the institutions discussed issues such as European integration, the Russian invasion of ‘Ukraine, disinformation and even the midterm elections in the United States.

“We need the ideas of the new generations” on issues such as borders, “which on the one hand we want to overcome as the EU, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine reminds us of their importance and that of territorial integrity”, said the director of the Iai Nathalie Tocci. “We had selected the theme of borders before the war in Ukraine broke out” underlined the president of the Iai, Ferdinando Nelli Feroci.

“Today it takes on a different connotation, and it has proved to be an appropriate choice”. The event received the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Representation in Italy of the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation.