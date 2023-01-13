Home World Tajani in Ankara: Italy proposes itself as mediator between Turkey and Egypt on the Libyan crisis
World

ANKARA – The Italian government is trying to regain the initiative in foreign policy, after a start very focused on internal issues, and the first obligatory interlocutor is Turkey of Recep Tayyip Erdoganwhich has strengthened its influence in the Mediterranean on the two dossiers that matter most to Rome – migrants and energy – and has carved out a unique role for itself as a mediator

