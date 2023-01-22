The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, was received this morning by the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al Sisi. “Energy security, economic cooperation and stability in the Mediterranean, especially in Libya, also to combat irregular immigration” were the topics discussed during the meeting, as reported by Tajani on his Twitter account. “I asked for and received reassurances for a strong collaboration on the Regeni and Zaki cases,” he continued. Today’s meeting takes place as part of the visit that the minister is making to Cairo. Tajani arrived in the Egyptian capital yesterday evening, where he met the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, with whom he had a “fruitful exchange of views” regarding “stability in the Mediterranean, Libya and the commitment against the irregular immigration,” Tajani said.