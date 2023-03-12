From tomorrow, Sunday 12 March, to Tuesday 14 March, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, will go on a mission to Israel and Palestine, with stops in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Ramallah. The visit – informs the Farnesina – is part of the government’s strategy for more effective cooperation with the countries of the enlarged Mediterranean in the economic and energy fields, in the management of migratory flows and in the fight against terrorism. With the intention of further strengthening the excellent bilateral relations with Israel, Vice President Tajani will meet in Jerusalem with President Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Cohen, and will visit Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial. A discussion on the main regional crises is also on the agenda

Speaking of his trip to Israel, Palestine and Egypt, the day after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Rome, Tajani said: «Israel is a great interlocutor and strategic partner of Italy. We are working so that peace can also be achieved in that area of ​​the Middle East, which means working so that there are two peoples with two states. I will carry this message. No one can claim the right to say that Israel must be wiped off the map, we invite everyone to moderation, conflicts are not resolved by violence”