Tajani: “Reforms are made together, if it’s Aventine we’ll go ahead alone. Premierato could be the solution”

On TV and for the public it is like this, in party councils who knows, it will certainly be different in the Chamber. But for now, he explains, the deputy premier and coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, on Half an hour more, on Rai3, «I think we need to strengthen the stability of the country. Enough with unelected governments. The best recipe must be found together, majority and opposition. Hence the decision of the prime minister, supported by me and by deputy prime minister Salvini”. In short, «at the end of the meetings – Tajani articulates – we will be able to present a proposal. For Italy perhaps the premiership could be more welcome by the majority of the forces in Parliament. But let’s see.” Of course, if it were to be Aventine, he continues, «The Aventine? That would be a grave mistake.” «I believe that the citizens – Tajani observed – have the right to choose their own government. We want the opposition to participate in the writing». He then added that «reforms are part of our programme. If the opposition says no, we will go ahead, then there will be referendums and the citizens will decide”.