Tak’ alik Ab ‘aj: Guatemala’s Bid for World Heritage Status

Tak’ alik Ab ‘aj Archaeological Site in Guatemala Nominated for World Heritage Status

Guatemala has nominated the Tak’ alik Ab ‘aj archaeological site, located in the department of Retalhuleu, for recognition as a World Heritage Site. The Minister of Culture, Felipe Aguilar, expressed his confidence that the site will be awarded the prestigious designation due to its significance as the birthplace of Mayan culture and its unique and universal elements.

The Tak’ alik Ab ‘aj site, which emerged 3,000 years ago, played a crucial role in the development of the Mayan civilization. It was an important city and economic exchange center, established by the Olmecs and later transitioned to facilitate the flourishing of Mayan culture. The park is believed to be the birthplace of the Mayan calendar and the architectural principles that shaped their civilization.

One of the distinctive features of the site is its collection of over 400 sculptures, which showcase the architectural prowess of the Mayans. Additionally, the park features plazas and an intricate canal system that supplied water to residential areas. Furthermore, it was at Tak’ alik Ab ‘aj where the Mayans conducted the first known astronomical observations of the sun and other stars.

The spiritual and sacred significance of the site to modern Mayan communities further adds to its importance. Currently, the park is a significant center for ancestral ceremonies. In line with the nomination, the Caracol del Tiempo museum was recently inaugurated within the archaeological park. The museum provides a chronological account of the ancient city’s history, serving as a vital educational resource for visitors.

The decision on the site’s recognition as a World Heritage Site will be made by a council of 25 countries at the 45th edition of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh. The committee will evaluate whether the nominated places meet the criteria of Outstanding Universal Value (OUV). Guatemala’s delegation, led by ambassador Mario Maldonado and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will present their case during the deliberation, which began on Sunday and will conclude on September 25.

If Tak’ alik Ab ‘aj secures the World Heritage status, it will join the ranks of other recognized sites in Guatemala, including Tikal National Park, the city of Antigua Guatemala, and the Quirigua Archaeological Park and Ruins. Minister Aguilar believes that the designation will not only serve as a commitment to preserving the country’s cultural heritage but also boost tourism and contribute to the local economy.

As the conclusion of the deliberation approaches, Guatemala remains optimistic that Tak’ alik Ab ‘aj will be recognized by UNESCO, showcasing the Mayan civilization’s rich history and attracting global attention.

