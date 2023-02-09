Home World “Take a picture of my Irmak”. The words of the father who shook the hand of his daughter crushed by the rubble in the symbolic image of the earthquake
World

“Take a picture of my Irmak”. The words of the father who shook the hand of his daughter crushed by the rubble in the symbolic image of the earthquake

by admin
“Take a picture of my Irmak”. The words of the father who shook the hand of his daughter crushed by the rubble in the symbolic image of the earthquake

KAHRAMANMARAS – Photographer for forty years, including fifteen at Agence France Presse, Adem Altan was taking pictures in front of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, at the epicenter of the earthquake that killed more than 14,000 people in Turkey alone, when he saw a seated man, motionless among the rubble. No rescue team had yet arrived 24 hours after the disaster and the inhabitants were trying to move the pieces of concrete and plaster with their bare hands to try to save their loved ones.

See also  Luxembourg premier Bettel hospitalized for Covid: "Serious but stable conditions"

You may also like

Don’t come back to Rome, review of Carlos...

Dear Democrats– Zionism is not a liberal ideology...

At the Financial Times the first editor for...

Zelensky calls on Europe for military support and...

Rescue in earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey continues to...

Chocolate tile all I like!

Rescue in earthquake-stricken areas in Turkey continues to...

The prosecutor said that he supports Napoli and...

Palermo, young man arrested after attempting a robbery

Jimmy Choo per Sailor Moon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy