KAHRAMANMARAS – Photographer for forty years, including fifteen at Agence France Presse, Adem Altan was taking pictures in front of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, at the epicenter of the earthquake that killed more than 14,000 people in Turkey alone, when he saw a seated man, motionless among the rubble. No rescue team had yet arrived 24 hours after the disaster and the inhabitants were trying to move the pieces of concrete and plaster with their bare hands to try to save their loved ones.