«Taken in its entirety»- Corriere TV

The leader of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed today the conquest of the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine. “On May 20, 2023, today at noon, Bakhmut was taken in its entirety,” Prigozhin announced in a video released on Telegram.

The leader of the mercenary militia, in battle gear in front of a line of militiamen holding russian flags and banners of WagnerHe added that his troops will begin withdrawing from the city on May 25 for rest and retraining, handing over Bakhmut to the regular Russian army. “We completely took over the whole city, house to house,” he added.