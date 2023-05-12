Home » takes it out on Allegri
World

takes it out on Allegri

by admin
takes it out on Allegri

The editorial staff Thursday 11 May 2023, 10.09 pm

After a good start to the match against Seville (HERE THE LIVE)the Juve is forced to deal with a first half that went uphill following the goal by En-Nesyri. The stakes are high in the semi-final of the Europa League and the voltage is skyrocketing: this is demonstrated by an episode that occurred following the Spaniards’ advantage goal, with protagonists Square e Allegri.

Juve-Seville, anger for Cuadrado: Allegri’s answer

It all happened after the goal of the lead Sevillesigned by En-Nesyri. As reported by Sky Sports, Square ha angrily kicked a bottle towards his bench, turning to Allegri and complaining about too many lost balls from Juve in his own half. However, the Juventus coach invited the Colombian and his other players to the calmmimicking his typical hand gesture.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  At least 8 people were killed and 300 people were injured in stampede at Houston Music Festival

You may also like

“Irregularities at Cala Levante”: prescriptions and acquittals

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 12 May...

Multiple cities in Texas declare a state of...

The conflict between Wagner and the Russian army...

Darian Maleš assist at Fiorentina Basel | Sport

Does anyone know who I am? – breaking...

Turkish Kurdish voters warn: Don’t take our vote...

Silksong slides beyond the first half of 2023

Hidrogenesse publish their soundtrack for Nacho Vigalondo

Baiuca claims Leilía’s legacy with “Vai Tu”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy