takes it out on Allegri

After a good start to the match against Seville (HERE THE LIVE)the Juve is forced to deal with a first half that went uphill following the goal by En-Nesyri. The stakes are high in the semi-final of the Europa League and the voltage is skyrocketing: this is demonstrated by an episode that occurred following the Spaniards’ advantage goal, with protagonists Square e Allegri.

Juve-Seville, anger for Cuadrado: Allegri’s answer

It all happened after the goal of the lead Sevillesigned by En-Nesyri. As reported by Sky Sports, Square ha angrily kicked a bottle towards his bench, turning to Allegri and complaining about too many lost balls from Juve in his own half. However, the Juventus coach invited the Colombian and his other players to the calmmimicking his typical hand gesture.