Maja Marinković’s father said that he is ashamed of his daughter’s behavior in the reality show, and that he does not know what else to do with him.

Izvor: Instagram/printscreen/takitadza/YouTube/Screenshot/Zadruga official

Cooperative participant Maja Marinković changed several partners during her participation in several seasons of the Cooperative. When she moved into the sixth season, she renewed her relationship with Filip Car, who left Aleksandra Nikolić for her, and after him she started a relationship with Bilal Brajlović. After Bilal’s temporary exit due to injury, Maja was alone for a while, and recently she was intimate again with Philip, who left Alexandra for the second time, who created chaos when she found them together.

Marinković was also linked with Zvezdan Slavnić, and she also provoked Marko Janjušević’s ex-boyfriend Janjuš. Starlet’s father, Radomir Marinković Taki, experienced a nervous breakdown due to her promiscuous behavior, so he has now spoken out about it.

“I’m sick as hell for Maja. My blood pressure jumps, I take medicine, journalists call me non-stopand I don’t answer anyone out of shame,” Taki said at the beginning and then added: “You can see for yourself that she has hit rock bottom. She’s been in a reality show for the last five years and I have no influence on her. She trampled on all her words and promises she made to me, she trampled on me and I’m no longer interested in what she does or who she works with.”

“I’m buying her an apartment outside, I want to start a private business that she will deal with after leaving the reality show, and she pays me back like this. And Bilal, and Car, and Janjuš, and Čorba, and Marko Marković, Marko Miljković… I can’t even list anymore with whom she was all these few years in the White House. It’s like he’s in a sect, not a reality show,” Marinković said angrily.

“I don’t know what to do. The only thing is to crawl into a mouse hole and not leave the house. She is 25 years old and it is not possible to re-educate her,” Radomir Marinković said at the end of the conversation.

(WORLD/Alo)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!