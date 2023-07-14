Taki Marinković insulted Lepog Mić | Entertainment

Taki Marinković fiercely responded to Lepo Mica’s accusations in the show, when he said that he is grabbing fame through his daughter Maja.

He also said that he is in public only for the sake of pomp, and that he brags about other people’s cars and money, after which Marinković also spoke up.

“Mica is an ordinary piece of scum! He destroyed many girls in the Cooperative, he forced Mina Vrbaški to admit terrible things! Well, look what he does to the girls there, how he behaves disgustingly towards them! He tripped that he was very important, and in fact, he is an ordinary janitor who changes batteries in the CooperativeTaki, Maya’s father, said angrily.

“He’s angry, because Maja Marinković didn’t get into Zadruga through him, and she’s the biggest star! And all those Mica’s mistakes are irrelevant! Everything that he introduced, I caught it later! He says: ‘So I’m Maya’s friend’, it’s not true. Maja has three friends with whom I have nothing to do, and all the others are Maja’s reality TV acquaintances. It’s my business, who I live with and what I do. Let’s remember when Maja entered the second season of Zadruga, Stanija told her: ‘Maki, you dressed the whole Zadruga here’. Then my Maja came in with 25 sacks of stuff, if you remember. We remember how she received gold chains from her grandfather, we also remember the famous birthday with 16 cakes… All of that was filmed! The 200,000-euro jeep is owned by a long-time friend of mine, who said that the queen must drive in the best car when she goes out. And as for the jeep I bought for Maja, she saw it, it’s beautiful… But, since she still doesn’t have a driver’s license, she said: ‘Why should we invest 15,000 euros and have it fit us, let it fail us, when I don’t have a deposit yet? ‘” he explained.



“My father left me such an inheritance that even my grandson will not have to work. No one has heard of me?! Taki is a long-time member of KUD ‘Krsmanac’, worked in nightclubs, was a Rada football player, played in Sweden… Taki is known in the city, everyone bows when I enter the club, go to the main booth and drink Dom Perignon every night ! And Mica is an ordinary one for you bumwho sleeps in the Cooperative on a bench, and I can go in there tomorrow and have an apartment, that’s the difference between the two of us. I sacrifice myself for my child, but where are their children? In the white world! Grandfather left us so much wealth that now I hire two workers a day through the Youth Association, just so they can count our money! From 7 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon they count, they have a hot meal, accommodation, even cigarettes… Just to transfer money from pile to pile,” said Taki Marinković.



