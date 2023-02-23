The Manga District seal has placed in the Spanish edition of “Takopi’s Original Sin” a sticker that reads: “This book contains sensitive material”. And you don’t have to get carried away by the kawaii appearance of Takopi, that octopus-shaped alien who comes from the planet Happy, loaded with Happytools and with the best intentions. His mission: spread happiness. However, his ingenuity and good-naturedness will soon come up against a much harsher reality, in which domestic abuse and bullying are daily bread for the two protagonists, Shizuka and Marina.

“Takopi’s Original Sin” It was originally published in a serialized manner in the Shōnen Jump+ online magazine and has become one of the most popular series on the platform, connecting with the public’s sensibilities through issues that are the order of the day. Taizan 5 tackles these issues head-on, no-nonsense, and most importantly, avoids falling into character polarization. In this work there are no good or bad, only victims, capable, in turn, of exercising cruelty and violence on others in order to ensure their physical and mental survival. This complexity collides head-on with the exasperating idealism and simple innocence of the little alien, who, based on numerous setbacks and blunders, will end up learning a sad but important lesson: not everything can be fixed with a Happytool. Sometimes you just need a little empathy.

The style of Taizan 5 is at times not very elaborate, even rough, but everything contributes to reinforce the dark and dramatic tone of the story, recreating itself (sometimes excessively) in super expressive close-ups of the characters that condense their anguish and their pain. The mangaka also makes use of various plot twists, quite unexpected, that speed up the reading of him, despite the crudeness of the story.

Al final “Takopi’s Original Sin” is a coming-of-age story that explains the (forced) entry of the characters into the ruthless and cruel world of the adults around them. His lack of protection against such abuses is so unfair that it is understandable that Taizan 5 wanted to find a hopeful ending for them. But, in my opinion, the author has taken the easiest and most accommodating path, which does not do justice to the development of a story that deserved much more than a simplistic conclusion with tearjerker morality included. However, Taizan 5 cannot be denied the merit of exposing those uncomfortable issues, and often silenced, that it is necessary to face without half measures.